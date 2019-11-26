Log in
Key Digital Releases Second iOS App

11/26/2019

Mount Vernon, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, Inc. – Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, introduces KD-App, the free iOS App for integrators, installers, and end-users to access and control app-ready products using Apple iPads and iPhones.

By scanning the network to detect Key Digital devices, KD-App provides users with a pre-built GUI for system management. The Key Digital app provides network based control over all App Ready Key Digital devices including the Enterprise AV over IP system, Presentation Switchers, Matrix Switchers, Audio Maxtrix with Pre-Amp, Multiviewers and Video Wall Processors. 

The KD-App provides everything needed including friendly naming of zones/displays and connected sources and volume adjustments including muting controls. With the value-added ability to set presets, Key Digital delivers increased efficiency for end-users and their time spent configuring their audio/video systems each day.

All App Ready Key Digital IP products are automatically detected on the local area network and are ready for control. With switcher control users can choose desired video sources and assign them on selected displays, and with multiview and video wall controls users can assign sources, modify displays, and control bezels and screen modes in Key Digital digital signage products. Video Walls built using Key Digital’s industry-leading Enterprise AV over IP system are managed via an intuitive finger-drag gesture.

“Although Key Digital initially designed and released KD-App with commercial applications primarily in mind, we have recently been excited to hear the free Key Digital app also has a great fit in residential applications,” said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager for Key Digital. “Integrators are using the Key Digital app for their tech savvy and DIY customers and as a complementary control interface to their installed control systems for users that do not have activation licenses on their device. Couple this with the continued advancement of the KD-App which now includes CEC control through our new presentation switcher solutions, and we certainly see KD-App improving the user experience and making the installer’s jobs easier in all installation types.”

By downloading the free KD-App from the App Store on iOS devices, integrators can preview the pre-built GUIs for all supported products. Simply download the app, press devices, and the app will auto-scan to detect any Key Digital live systems. It’s really that simple and effective.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.   

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving  A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.  

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY.  Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability. 

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.           

Attachments

Nicole Mastromarco
Key Digital Systems
914.667.9700 x 216
marketing@keydigital.com

