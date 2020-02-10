Key Digital Spotlights App-Ready Presentation Solutions at ISE 2020

Mount Vernon, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ISE Key Digital will showcase its new app-ready Presentation Solutions soft-codec enabling product family with HDBaseT, HDMI, audio, and control using the company’s extensive hardware and software ecosystem. Key Digital excitedly awaits the opportunity to display its latest technologies and mature products at the world’s largest exhibition for A/V and systems integration.

“The true power of our new presentation solutions line-up lies in the ease of controlling an entire ecosystem. With KD-PS42 or KD-UPS52U as the communications hub, commands received from the free Key Digital app, Compass Control Pro, or a third-party control system via our simplistic Open API are forwarded to the controlled amplifier, PTZ camera, or connected projectors or displays. Even applications without touchscreen control such as lecture halls and classrooms in the education channel can turn on and off their projector, select the desired video source, and ramp volume through our KD-AMP220 pre-amp functionality. Our accumulated expertise has given us the goal of a better user experience and ease of integration, and our family of presentation solutions is the result of that insight. We look forward to showcasing our products and live demos for the attendees of ISE 2020,” said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager.

Key Digital’s innovative and versatile presentation solutions product line is designed for professional audio video installations in corporate applications such as conference rooms, board rooms, and huddle spaces and in the educational market in classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more. This extensive product family includes the KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U 4K/18G presentation switchers, the KD-X2x1WDTx and KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH wall plate switchers, extenders, and transmitters, the KD-X40MRx and KD-X100MRx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH receivers, and the KD-CAMUSB professional PTZ web camera.

Key Digital’s KD-PS42 is a 4K/18G KD-App ready, user-friendly, simplified presentation switcher kit with CEC Manager™, auto switching, and audio de-embedding. KD-PS42 features three HDMI and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with the HDMI and display port wall plate, KD-X2x1WDTx (sold separately). Additional integration options are also available within Key Digital’s family of presentation solutions. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries-in with the included KD-X40MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 40m / 131ft away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 70m / 230ft at 1080p).

Key Digital’s step-up model, the KD-UPS52U, builds from the KD-PS42 by adding USB connectivity for a soft-codec enabling presentation switcher with CEC Manager™. KD-UPS52U features two HDMI, one Display Port, one USB-C, and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with universal presentation and USB switching wall plate transmitter, KD-X4x1WUTx (sold separately). KD-UPS52U also features two USB-A and one USB-B connectors, enabling connected laptops and computers to connect with web cams, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, and more. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X100MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 100m / 328ft away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 150m / 492ft at 1080p).

Both the KD-PS42 and the KD-UPS52U enable multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar.

KD-X2x1WDTx is an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one display port input. The KD-X2x1WDTx has two native Rx integration options. For point-to-point extension KD-X2x1WDTx can be received by KD-X40MRx black box HDBaseT Rx. For larger video systems requiring additional source connectivity KD-X2x1WDTx may be integrated with KD-PS42 to create a complete presentation switcher solution that includes the wall-plate interface, three additional HDMI inputs, audio de-embedding, CEC control of the connected monitor/projector, mirrored HDBaseT plus HDMI output, and is controllable by KD-App.

Also available is a VGA version of this product: KD-X2x1WVTx - HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one VGA + L/R Audio Input.

Key Digital’s KD-X4x1WUTx is an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter, universal presentation switcher, CEC management, and soft conference enabling interface with two HDMI, one display port, and one USB-C input, as well as USB-A, USB-B, and LAN connectivity. KD-X4x1WUTx.

With Key Digital’s CEC Manager™ feature for KD-PS42, KD-UPS52U, and KD-X4x1WUTx connected displays can be powered on and off discreetly, volume can be controlled incrementally, and muting may be toggled all without any additional IR or RS-232 wiring. KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U manages the intended recipient of the HDMI CEC signals via the front panel buttons or via the included KD-RMPS remote included with Key Digital’s presentation switchers.

Key Digital’s KD-X40MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2 compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth for extension of digital video signals with the latest standards in resolution, HDR, and Chroma. KD-X40MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X2x1WDTx or KD-X2x1WVTx and is included with KD-PS42. KD-X40MRx supports flexible PoH for powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integration with audio systems. 4K/UHD 18G signals are extended up to 40m / 131ft and 1080p up to 70m / 230ft via single CAT5e/6 cable. In addition to A/V signals, KD-X40MRx extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment.

Key Digital’s KD-X100MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2 compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth, flexible Audio Return Channel (ARC), audio de-embedding, and USB for a complete soft-codec enabling extension receiver. KD-X100MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X4x1WUTx or KD-X3x1WUTx and is included with KD-UPS52U. KD-X100MRx supports PoH powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integrating the selected wall plate source with audio systems. Analog audio inputs and USB enables audio sources such as USB microphones or mixed audio signals from DSPs to be fed back to the computer host at the wall plate or Key Digital presentation switcher. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 100m / 328ft and 1080p up to 150m / 492ft via single CAT5e/6 cable. In addition to A/V signals, KD-X4x1WUTx extends IR, RS-232, and LAN for controlling remotely located equipment.

The KD-CAMUSB is Key Digital’s professional USB Camera with pan, tilt, and 10x zoom. KD-CAMUSB easily works with PCs by using generic USB drivers for Windows 7, 10, Linux, and Mac OS X. Use KD-CAMUSB in systems with supported Key Digital Presentation Solutions extenders and switchers including KD-UPS52U, KD-X4x1WUTX, and KD-X100MRx for app-ready control and to provide a large room view or to focus in on meeting participants while using popular video conferencing software. Users may store & recall up to ten presets for quick and easy viewing of the desired room perspectives and participants, while also adjusting to home and privacy settings within a single button press. KD-CAMUSB is RS-232 and VISCA controllable for integration with major control systems and camera control consoles.

Stop by booth 5-R95 to learn more about Key Digital’s powerful hardware and software ecosystem, demo the newest products, and chat with its expert team!

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

Attachment

Nicole Mastromarco Key Digital Systems 9146679700 nicole@keydigital.com