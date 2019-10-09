Key Digital Welcomes Javier Gonzalez to the Team

Mount Vernon, New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leader in digital video and control systems is excited to announce that Javier Gonzalez will join Key Digital as the Regional Sales Manager for Latin America, the Caribbean, and Florida. With over twenty years of experience Javier will bring his developed sales strategies to the Key Digital team to strengthen and motivate his sales area.

“The addition of Javier provides our Key Digital customers with the support and energy to grow and expand like never before. His experience and expertise will ensure success for the company, and we look forward to watching his progress,” said Masha Lakhter, COO of Key Digital.

“Key Digital’s product line is strong, well-known, and loved, and I’m happy to represent the company in my sales region. I will be working with the dealers and distributors within my area to bring the Key Digital product into their new line cards,” said Javier.

Javier has contributed to a number of high-profile projects and job sites, and Key Digital foresees great things as he promotes the company’s hardware and software ecosystem and increases the Key Digital influence in his versatile sales region.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com .

