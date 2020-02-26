Key Energy Services Provides Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: KEGX) will report fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.



Callers from the U.S. and Canada should dial 888-794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial 352-204-8973. All callers should ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the access code 7576705. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The access code for the replay is 7576705. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

Contact:

Marshall Dodson

713-651-4300