Key Mortgage's Ron Haddad Wins Best in Biz Award from Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association

Key Mortgage Services received sixteen nominations and one win at the Best in Business Awards, which recognizes mortgage professionals in Illinois who have excelled in their position. The Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association’s mission is to provide information, educational resources, and effective advocacy to help its members be profitable, ethical, and prepared for future challenges.

Nominations came from peers across Illinois, and this year Key Mortgage loan officer Ron Haddad took home the award for Best Mortgage Loan Officer - Independent Mortgage Banker. Nearly 300 mortgage professionals were on hand at the event to celebrate the very best in mortgage business.

Lisa Brown, Nicole Lilja, Kimberly Jacobson Loomis, Carol Mills, Milissa Najdowski, Sarah Anghel, Nicole Borowski, Amy Mateja Wurtz, Sugra Yaybulak Hasanof, Jacklyn Redman, David Mueller, Kristi Enzenbacher, Kelly LaPorte, Amy Mateja Wurtz, and Michael Tobin of Key Mortgage were also nominated.

“We’re very proud of Ron and all our Key Mortgage nominees for their commitment to providing the best service for our clients,” said Steve DiMarco, president of Key Mortgage Services. “It’s wonderful to be here tonight celebrating their work with our peers in the industry.”

About Key Mortgage Services, Inc.

Established in 1988, Key Mortgage is a full-service financial products provider, consistently ranking among the top lenders in Chicagoland. The company has been named a Top Employer three years in a row by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, and a Top Lender by Chicago Agent Magazine. Its loan officers and operational staff have been recognized for excellence both in Illinois and nationally by Illinois Mortgage Bankers Association, Ask a Lender, and NAMMBA. Key Mortgage loan officers combine industry-leading technology and operational excellence with in-house underwriting capabilities and a wide variety of financial products to ensure homebuyers get a loan that fits their unique situation and closes on time, every time. Learn more at MyKeyMortgage.com.

