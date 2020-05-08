Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Key Pence aide diagnosed with coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

At a ceremony to commemorate the end of WWII, and at a meeting with his Republican allies to discuss phase 4 coronavirus stimulus, President Donald Trump on Friday continued to go mask-less, at least in front of cameras...

TRUMP: "I'm not worried."

...and defended the measures taken by the White House to protect him and Vice President Mike Pence, after a second staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two days.

TRUMP: "We've taken very strong precautions at the White House but, again, we're dealing with a... invisible situation."

REUTERS REPORTER JEFF MASON: "Mr. President, is there a reason why people just aren't wearing masks at the White House?"

TRUMP: "Well, they are."

MASON: "But they're not, sir."

TRUMP: "No, people that are serving me are."

MASON: "Well, we have not seen anyone wear a mask around you, sir, in the last two weeks."

Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, jumped in to say the proper precautions were being taken.

MEADOWS: "I can tell you that the testing protocol is a strong regime and as it gets closer to the president, some of those that serve him will wearing a mask in those closer proximities."

The latest confirmed case of the virus inside the White House belonged to Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary, and the wife of one of Trump's senior advisers, Stephen Miller.

TRUMP: "Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn't come into contact with me. She spent some time with the vice president... The tests are perfect but something could happen between a test where it's good and then something happens and all of a sudden... she was tested very recently and tested negative and then today, I guess, for some reason, she tested positive. So Mike knows about it and Mike has done what he has to do. I think he is on an airplane going to some far away place."

That far away place was Des Moines, Iowa, where Pence met with faith leaders about holding "responsible" gatherings. The vice president did not wear a mask.

The diagnosis of Pence's spokesperson comes a day after news that Trump's personal valet had tested positive for the virus, raising alarm about its potential spread within the White House's inner most circle.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures
PU
08:29pThe government will support employees of the oil shale industry
PU
08:29pRatas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget
PU
08:13pU.S. SMALL BUSINESS RESCUE PROGRAM IGNORED CONGRESS : watchdog
RE
08:10pTrump, Saudi king reaffirm defense ties amid tensions
RE
07:54pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce
PU
07:38pIMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism
RE
07:22pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
07:09pSMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE PUSHES FOR USPS REFORM, NOT A BAILOUT : Q2 Financials Show Massive Losses
PU
06:49pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Senators Secure Funding for Fishermen and Seafood Processors in Smaller States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional V..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
3TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Suppo..
4COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD. : COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : Issues 10,000,002 Common Shares upon the Conversi..
5XP LOSS ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages XP Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to May 20 Deadl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group