Key Roadblocks Hindering the Growth of the Flexible Packaging Industry – Request a Free Demo for Exhaustive Insights | SpendEdge

11/29/2019 | 10:52am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four challenges flexible packaging companies need to watch out for.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005271/en/

Today, flexible packaging is gaining grounds in the field of primary packaging. Its relevance is highlighted by its capability to preserve a product and trigger sales. Manufacturers are consistently creating flexible packaging materials and bringing them to the market on an unprecedented scale. These design aim at minimizing waste, reducing costs, attracting customers while preserving products. But there are several challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

At SpendEdge, we understand that flexible packaging companies have to endure various difficulties in their operations. And to help you understand them better, we have listed the key challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

Key Challenges Faced by Flexible Packaging Companies

Rising raw material costs

Paper, plastic, resins, films, paperboard, and adhesives are some of the common raw materials used by flexible packaging companies. However, prices of these raw materials are witnessing a surge in recent times. Price of other materials have also been on a rise due to reduced supply. This is impacting the competitiveness of companies in the flexible packaging industry.

Monitoring raw material costs is crucial for companies to address the rising production costs.

Rapid technological changes

CPG companies constantly look for ways to cater to consumer's demands and improve their offerings. They rely on flexible packaging companies to innovate their offerings and retain more customers. But flexible packaging companies often find it difficult to keep pace with fast-changing demands and require constant technology upgrades and capital investments.

Sustainability challenges

A huge amount of waste is generated by companies in the flexible packaging sector. Most of the materials used are often non-recyclable. This increases the chances of being flagged by governmental organizations, environmental groups, and stakeholders. Companies have to account for designs that can address environmental issues, end-of-life disposal, and reduce greenhouse gases.

To get more insights into the challenges faced by companies in the flexible packaging industry, request for more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
