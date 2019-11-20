Key Steps Involved in Achieving a Successful Supply Chain Management Process | Experts at SpendEdge Offer Key Insights

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key steps to achieve a successful supply chain management process.

An effective supply chain management process plays a key role in running key operations for many organizations. Any inefficiency in the process can lead to a loss in production. It can impact the customer service, operational cost, and financial position of organizations. The process also has a strategic role in improving quality of life, ensuring human survival through healthcare and energy supply chain, and building a competitive infrastructure.

At SpendEdge, we understand that an effective supply chain management process is vital for creating net value, supporting worldwide logistics, streamlining demand and supply, and measuring performance. Therefore, we have listed the key steps to achieve a successful supply chain management process.

Steps for a Successful Supply Chain Management Process

Step 1: Planning

Planning is the first step in every supply chain management process. Since fulfilling the end requirement is the strategic aim of the process, companies need to identify components such as warehouse designing, plant location and its size, and delivery models. Also, they need to develop transportation cost modeling and warehousing efficiency models.

Step 2: Sources

Identifying the most reliable raw material suppliers is the key step in establishing an efficient production process. Companies are required to assess supplier performance in order to find potential suppliers and address inventory or asset management problems.

Step 3: Execution

This is a crucial step that shapes the existing plans. It involves order fulfillment, procurement, warehousing and transporting. Results are quantified in this step of the supply chain management process to achieve maximum efficiency by completing the manufacturing of products.

