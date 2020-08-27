Key Survival Strategies for the Food Service Industry during the COVID-19 Pandemic | Infiniti's Industry Experts Outline and Discuss

The foodservice industry has suffered significant losses due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As it continues to spread, companies face potential shut-down. This has led to many companies adopting new, more relevant business initiatives and strategies to help consumers in their simultaneous struggle. Staying ahead of changing market dynamics and consumer preferences is crucial to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. Infiniti’s research experts are equipped to help foodservice industry players identify, forecast, and prepare for influential factors in the foodservice industry.

“With major countries having declared a state of emergency, closure of non-essential businesses, and social distancing, the foodservice industry sales are down by around 80%. For restaurants to survive during the coronavirus crisis, they will need to find creative solutions and adapt to customers’ plight,” says a food service industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges in the foodservice industry over recent months. The closure of non-essential businesses, social distancing, and a state of emergency in many countries has negatively impacted restaurants and other food services companies. To survive the pandemic, restaurants will need alternative strategies to adapt to the plight of customers. Lesser disposable income, increased awareness about health, and increased need for convenient alternatives to dining in are some of the factors that foodservice industry players need to adapt to currently. In their recent article, Infiniti’s industry experts outline key strategies for foodservice industry players to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

Infiniti’s experts outlined six key strategies to help foodservice industry players survive the COVID-19 pandemic. These strategies included the following:

Foodservice companies should ramp up cleaning processes and prioritize the health and wellness of employees

Companies must stay updated on government policies that can support them, like the CARES act

For their Gen Z and millennial customers, companies should focus on providing high-quality food and premium deliveries

