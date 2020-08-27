Log in
Key Survival Strategies for the Food Service Industry during the COVID-19 Pandemic | Infiniti's Industry Experts Outline and Discuss

08/27/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

The foodservice industry has suffered significant losses due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As it continues to spread, companies face potential shut-down. This has led to many companies adopting new, more relevant business initiatives and strategies to help consumers in their simultaneous struggle. Staying ahead of changing market dynamics and consumer preferences is crucial to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. Infiniti’s research experts are equipped to help foodservice industry players identify, forecast, and prepare for influential factors in the foodservice industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005675/en/

Survival Strategies for the Foodservice Industry During the COVID-19 Pandemic (Graphic: Business Wire)

Survival Strategies for the Foodservice Industry During the COVID-19 Pandemic (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti’s expertise in the foodservice industry, and to efficiently survive the COVID-19 pandemic, request a free proposal.

“With major countries having declared a state of emergency, closure of non-essential businesses, and social distancing, the foodservice industry sales are down by around 80%. For restaurants to survive during the coronavirus crisis, they will need to find creative solutions and adapt to customers’ plight,” says a food service industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges in the foodservice industry over recent months. The closure of non-essential businesses, social distancing, and a state of emergency in many countries has negatively impacted restaurants and other food services companies. To survive the pandemic, restaurants will need alternative strategies to adapt to the plight of customers. Lesser disposable income, increased awareness about health, and increased need for convenient alternatives to dining in are some of the factors that foodservice industry players need to adapt to currently. In their recent article, Infiniti’s industry experts outline key strategies for foodservice industry players to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

To further understand how foodservice companies can overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, request more information.

Infiniti’s experts outlined six key strategies to help foodservice industry players survive the COVID-19 pandemic. These strategies included the following:

  • Foodservice companies should ramp up cleaning processes and prioritize the health and wellness of employees
  • Companies must stay updated on government policies that can support them, like the CARES act
  • For their Gen Z and millennial customers, companies should focus on providing high-quality food and premium deliveries
  • Gain in-depth insights into the six key strategies to survive the COVID-19 pandemic by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
