Key Trends Influencing the US Transportation Industry | An Article by SpendEdge

09/23/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top trends influencing the transportation industry’s market size.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005686/en/

The transportation industry in the US plays a key role in revenue generation and employment creation. It is an integral part of almost every business and plays a crucial part in supporting the growth of the US economy. Many multinational companies invest in this sector to position themselves better in the market. However, companies need to analyze business models existing within the transportation industry and identify key trends impacting the market for better decision making.

Wondering how recent trends can impact the US transportation industry? Request a free proposal to access our customized solution portfolio for free.

At SpendEdge, we understand the factors that can impact the transportation industry growth and market size. Therefore, we have outlined the factors influencing the transportation industry market size.

Key Factors Impacting the Transportation Industry Market Size

Fleet management system

Fleet managers can now set up geofences to track the movement of vehicles and optimize routes by utilizing real-time data. This will help companies to avoid breakdowns and monitor factors impacting the safety of vehicles. Also, this will help companies to improve their services and increase transportation industry market size.

Want to know how you can improve your fleet management system and better estimate the transportation industry’s market size? Reach out to our experts for detailed insights.

Emergence of e-commerce alongside traditional channels

Rising e-commerce channels have made it crucial for companies to meet consumer expectations. It has made it imperative for shippers to ensure delivery speed and offer flexible services. Companies in the transportation industry need to enhance end-to-end transparency across the entire network and deliver competitive services to sustain in the market.

Delivering competitive services has become imperative for companies to ensure sustainability in the transportation industry. Request a demo from our experts to access our industry-specific insights for FREE.

Internet of Things (IoT)

New age technologies such as IoT are making it possible for companies to monitor equipment, control devices by using sensors and network communications. Companies need to leverage such technologies and gain better insights into ordering, processing and warehousing chains to devise effective supply chain strategies.

Still wondering how you can gain real-time insights into factors that can impact the US transportation industry? Not anymore! Request for more information from our experts now!

Related Articles:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We’re happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
