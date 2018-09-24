Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Key companies to attend White House quantum computing meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in Zurich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will hold a meeting on Monday on U.S. government efforts to boost quantum information science, with administration officials, leading companies including Alphabet Inc, IBM Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and academic experts taking part.

Quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers. Experts have said the promising technology, still in its infancy, could have a major impact on healthcare, communications, financial services, transportation, artificial intelligence, weather forecasting and other areas.

The technology carries major national security implications because quantum computers potentially could break traditional internet security programs or other codes.

The meeting was organized by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Jake Taylor, the office's assistant director for quantum information science, said the administration plans to publish a strategy on Monday on how to advance the next-generation technology. The meeting is aimed at bringing key stakeholders together and "really develop a plan" to help make quantum computing a reality and look for input on what additional steps the government can take, Taylor said.

The meeting will include officials from the Pentagon, National Security Agency, White House National Security Council, NASA and the federal departments of energy, agriculture, homeland security, state and interior, among others.

Tim Sheehy, IBM's vice president of technology policy, said in an interview the meeting "gets academia, government, industry together and says how can we make our individual efforts into a greater collective whole."

Representatives from Honeywell International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, AT&T Inc Intel Corp, Northop Grumman Corp and other companies also will attend.

Quantum computing "will enable us to predict and improve chemical reactions, new materials and their properties, as well as provide new understandings of spacetime and the emergence of our universe," and could be realized within a decade, according to a White House memo.

On Sept. 13, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on quantum information science to "create a unified national quantum strategy" that would authorize $1.3 billion in funding through 2023. The bill's co-author, Representative Lamar Smith, who chairs the House Science Committee, will speak at Monday's meeting.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.63% 1172.12 Delayed Quote.11.27%
AT&T 1.02% 33.78 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.87% 235.34 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 0.48% 167.34 Delayed Quote.9.12%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.14% 46.66 Delayed Quote.1.08%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.13% 151.35 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.66% 117.85 Delayed Quote.10.20%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.36% 337.66 Delayed Quote.5.17%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 1.75% 306.69 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aAsian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
03:16aKey companies to attend White House quantum computing meeting
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56aOil rises as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
02:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister announces increased collaboration with Spain
PU
02:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : JOINT DECLARATION Canada-Spain Cooperation Agenda
PU
02:20aYen climbs as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
01:34aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada and EU reiterate shared commitment to advance gender equality and women’s contributions to peace and security at the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
PU
01:15aCanada PM says informal NAFTA talks likely in next few days at U.N
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
2DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources
3TRANSENTERIX INC : TRANSENTERIX : Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property and Retains R&D Team from MST Medical..
4HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : ‘sets new benchmark’ with fourth-generation Santa Fe
5RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD. : RYMAN HEALTHCARE : Anthony Leighs joins Ryman Healthcare’s board

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.