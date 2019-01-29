Key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation at lowest since late 2016
01/29/2019 | 04:50am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - A key gauge of the market's long-term expectations for inflation in the euro zone dropped on Tuesday to its lowest level since late 2016, in a further sign that weak economic data globally is weighing on the inflation outlook.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a key market gauge tracked closely by the European Central Bank, fell to as low as 1.5059 percent. The ECB targets inflation at close to 2 percent.