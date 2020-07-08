Log in
KeyedIn Named FrontRunner for Project Portfolio Management Software by Software Advice

07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, announced today it was named a FrontRunner for project portfolio management (PPM) software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small and mid-sized businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top-scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small and mid-sized businesses. FrontRunners for Project Portfolio Management software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/project-management/ppm-comparison/#top-products

“KeyedIn is one of only a handful of vendors that was designated as a Software Advice FrontRunner and in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, demonstrating KeyedIn Projects’ versatility at solving portfolio management challenges for SMB organizations and large enterprises,” said KeyedIn Chief Product Officer Matt Muldoon. “We’re excited to add this recognition – based on actual customer reviews – to others the product has received, including the most recent Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, also for PPM.”

The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution. The success of KeyedIn Projects has largely been driven by the product’s combination of usability and functional power, as well as a talented, knowledgeable staff that supports it.

According to a portfolio management leader at Legal & General, a global financial services company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide, “Since making the decision to work with KeyedIn and adopt its product, the relationship with the KeyedIn team has been excellent-- which made the configuration, build, test and implementation as painless as possible. We were able to request [and] have applied minor modifications to the ‘out of the box’ package to suit our internal operating model and existing processes and we have thus far managed to roll out KeyedIn to all those that use it day to day as a project / program management tool, and feedback [and] adoption rates are very positive.”

About KeyedIn
KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

About Software Advice
Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications for KeyedIn
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
