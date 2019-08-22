KeyedIn Recognized as an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Project and Portfolio Management Software

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today announced that it was named the August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), for its KeyedIn Projects solution. Used by portfolio managers, boardroom decision-makers, and frontline users, KeyedIn Projects increases success rates and profit margins, enables better decisions about project selection, planning, and prioritization, and optimizes resource usage across the entire business.



According to Gartner, Project and Portfolio Management - PPM software providers covered under this market definition aim to support the selection, planning and execution of a variety of different work packages or containers, including, but not limited to, traditional projects.

“We feel being named an August 2019 Customers’ Choice for Project Portfolio Management underscores something we've believed for a long time at KeyedIn,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO and Founder of KeyedIn. “That a real solution - one that actually makes business better - requires the union of a world-class product and a superb customer experience. And along with our many customers who contributed Peer Insights' reviews, we're proud to say KeyedIn Projects delivers both.”

About Gartner Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

