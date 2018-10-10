KeyedIn Survey Reports that Resource Management is the Biggest Challenge in IT Project Management Today

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than forty percent (41.8%) of certified project management professionals (PMPs) indicated that resource management (tracking time, capacity, etc.) is their biggest challenge in managing projects, according to a recent survey sponsored by KeyedIn, a leading provider of Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions.



According to the survey, another top challenge is prioritization (38.9%) or constantly trying to hit moving targets, to keep up with demand for IT projects. Visibility into project status and status reports are also among top concerns, according to 9.3% of those surveyed.

Despite the advantages of solutions like KeyedIn, according to the survey, more than half (53%) of project management offices (PMOs) do not have a PPM solution, signaling that many are not taking advantage of the valuable project management, portfolio planning, and resource optimization tools available to them today. In fact, 15.6% are relying on spreadsheets or a homegrown solution for project management.

“PMP professionals are struggling with the challenges of resource management and capacity planning,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO of KeyedIn. “Every day they find themselves asking questions like, do we have the capacity to tackle these new projects, are our people just busy or are they busy with the right things, or do we have the skillsets to address new digital projects? It’s answering those and many other resource-related questions where KeyedIn has proven so valuable.”

Klaus added, “With our PPM and PSA solutions, we help PPM professionals automate the planning and assignment of resources for project management and services delivery teams, giving them new levels of efficiency, productivity and visibility.”

KeyedIn conducted the survey online with more than 1,588 survey respondents of project and portfolio management professionals (or PMPs). More detailed information on the survey findings are available via this KeyedIn blog post.

