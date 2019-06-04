Keyfactor : Announces New CEO, Expands Leadership and Advisory Teams

New management additions support the company’s market growth and R&D
investments
Keyfactor,
a leading provider of secure digital identity management solutions,
today announced the appointment of Jordan Rackie as Chief Executive
Officer and member of the Board of Directors. The company also announced
the following executive appointments:
-
Kevin von Keyserling has been named as Chief Strategy Officer &
Co-Founder and will remain on the company’s Board of Directors
-
Jim DeBlasio joins Keyfactor as Chief Financial Officer & Executive
Vice President of Operations
-
Tim Harvey joins the Keyfactor Board of Directors as Executive Chairman
Rackie is an expert in developing and leading modern go-to-market teams
and strategy, having led multiple companies through large-scale growth,
most recently at Tricentis, a recognized leader in software test
automation and software quality assurance solutions. Rackie previously
operated as the Chief Revenue Officer for QASymphony (merged with
Tricentis), ranked by Inc. magazine as the 8th fastest growing software
business in the U.S. in 2017. Rackie was also a sales leader and
executive for Pardot (acquired by Salesforce).
“These leadership appointments support the impressive business the
leadership team at Keyfactor has established,” said Michael Triplett,
Managing Director at Insight Partners, Keyfactor’s primary investment
partner. “The IoT device and digital identity management market is
continuing to grow at an exponential rate. Our commitment to
strengthening and advancing our position within the marketplace is
evident with these appointments.” Keyfactor announced
its $77 million growth funding round with Insight Venture Partners
in January 2019.
Gartner Inc., a leading research firm forecasts that the Identity and
Access Management (IAM) market will grow to $13.42 billion by 2022. The
firm also estimates that “by 2022, 40% of global midsize and larger
enterprises will use identity and access management as a service (IDaaS)
capabilities to fulfill most of their identity and access management
(IAM) needs, which is up from 5% today.”*
“These changes set the stage for significant growth at Keyfactor. With
the rapid rise of the IoT device market, and accelerating requirements
for digital security management at scale, we are expertly positioned to
maximize market opportunity while delivering unmatched value to our
customers,” said Rackie. “I couldn’t be more excited about our future.”
Jim DeBlasio brings significant experience and leadership to Keyfactor,
having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice
President of Operations at Prevalent and in the past as CEO and Board
Member of Internap Network Services.
Tim Harvey, who will play a key advisory role, has led two companies
through IPO and most recently held the position of Executive Chairman
for VTS, which earlier in 2019 reached “unicorn” status when its latest
funding round of $90 million drove the company’s valuation to more than
$1 billion.
“Keyfactor serves the most innovative companies in rapid transformation
sectors where security is often life-critical,” said Kevin von
Keyserling, Chief Strategy Officer at Keyfactor. “The addition of
Jordan, Jim and Tim allows Keyfactor to retain its leadership position
in IoT device and digital identity security markets while doubling down
on R&D innovations.”
*Gartner, Predicts 2019: Identity and Access Management, December
13, 2018
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Keyfactor
Keyfactor
is a leading provider of secure digital identity management solutions
that enable organizations to confirm authenticity, and ensure the right
things are interacting in the right ways in our connected world.
From an enterprise managing millions of devices and applications that
affect people’s lives every day to a manufacturer aiming to ensure its
product will function safely throughout its lifecycle, Keyfactor
empowers global enterprises with the freedom to master every digital
identity. Its clients are the most innovative brands in the industries
where trust and reliability matter most.
Learn more at www.keyfactor.com
and @Keyfactor.
