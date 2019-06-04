Log in
Keyfactor : Announces New CEO, Expands Leadership and Advisory Teams

06/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT

New management additions support the company’s market growth and R&D investments

Keyfactor, a leading provider of secure digital identity management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jordan Rackie as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. The company also announced the following executive appointments:

  • Kevin von Keyserling has been named as Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder and will remain on the company’s Board of Directors
  • Jim DeBlasio joins Keyfactor as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Operations
  • Tim Harvey joins the Keyfactor Board of Directors as Executive Chairman

Rackie is an expert in developing and leading modern go-to-market teams and strategy, having led multiple companies through large-scale growth, most recently at Tricentis, a recognized leader in software test automation and software quality assurance solutions. Rackie previously operated as the Chief Revenue Officer for QASymphony (merged with Tricentis), ranked by Inc. magazine as the 8th fastest growing software business in the U.S. in 2017. Rackie was also a sales leader and executive for Pardot (acquired by Salesforce).

“These leadership appointments support the impressive business the leadership team at Keyfactor has established,” said Michael Triplett, Managing Director at Insight Partners, Keyfactor’s primary investment partner. “The IoT device and digital identity management market is continuing to grow at an exponential rate. Our commitment to strengthening and advancing our position within the marketplace is evident with these appointments.” Keyfactor announced its $77 million growth funding round with Insight Venture Partners in January 2019.

Gartner Inc., a leading research firm forecasts that the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market will grow to $13.42 billion by 2022. The firm also estimates that “by 2022, 40% of global midsize and larger enterprises will use identity and access management as a service (IDaaS) capabilities to fulfill most of their identity and access management (IAM) needs, which is up from 5% today.”*

“These changes set the stage for significant growth at Keyfactor. With the rapid rise of the IoT device market, and accelerating requirements for digital security management at scale, we are expertly positioned to maximize market opportunity while delivering unmatched value to our customers,” said Rackie. “I couldn’t be more excited about our future.”

Jim DeBlasio brings significant experience and leadership to Keyfactor, having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Operations at Prevalent and in the past as CEO and Board Member of Internap Network Services.

Tim Harvey, who will play a key advisory role, has led two companies through IPO and most recently held the position of Executive Chairman for VTS, which earlier in 2019 reached “unicorn” status when its latest funding round of $90 million drove the company’s valuation to more than $1 billion.

“Keyfactor serves the most innovative companies in rapid transformation sectors where security is often life-critical,” said Kevin von Keyserling, Chief Strategy Officer at Keyfactor. “The addition of Jordan, Jim and Tim allows Keyfactor to retain its leadership position in IoT device and digital identity security markets while doubling down on R&D innovations.”

*Gartner, Predicts 2019: Identity and Access Management, December 13, 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is a leading provider of secure digital identity management solutions that enable organizations to confirm authenticity, and ensure the right things are interacting in the right ways in our connected world.

From an enterprise managing millions of devices and applications that affect people’s lives every day to a manufacturer aiming to ensure its product will function safely throughout its lifecycle, Keyfactor empowers global enterprises with the freedom to master every digital identity. Its clients are the most innovative brands in the industries where trust and reliability matter most.

Learn more at www.keyfactor.com and @Keyfactor.


