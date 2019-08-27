Log in
Keynote Lineup set for ISE EXPO 2019

08/27/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

September 24 - 26, Fort Worth, Texas U.S.A.

ISE, the most trusted educational resource for professionals across the ICT industry, introduces its keynote lineup for ISE EXPO 2019 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005742/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Tony Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer, Windstream, will lead off as the opening keynote speaker at ISE EXPO on Wednesday, September 25. Mr. Thomas has more than 20 years’ experience in the communications industry. During his 5-year tenure as Windstream’s CFO, Thomas played an integral role in its expansion by completing 7 acquisitions totaling more than $5.6 billion in transaction value. In addition, he has deep capital market expertise, having led almost $10 billion in debt transactions. In 2014, Thomas was instrumental in the development of Windstream’s REIT spinoff, serving as president of real estate investment trust operations.

“We are honored to have Tony present on the importance of network transformation and its role in expanding customer-centric services," said Sharon Vollman, Editorial Director, ISE magazine.

In his opening address, Thomas will share how network transformation is at the core of delighting customers. By expanding edge cloud services, software-defined networks and AI, telecom providers will be more customer-centric and help them expand smart manufacturing, smart health, smart cities and smart IoT.

ISE EXPO 2019 will again be hosting its Tech Talk series. Join these network visionaries as they share their passion and problem-solving strategies for the always challenging, wireless and wireline network evolution. Be in the front row and get ready to be inspired. Thursday, September 26, at 10:30 AM.

Tech Talk Presenters:
Art Nichols
Vice President of Architecture and Technology
Windstream

George Karatzis
Director of Fiber Access Engineering
Verizon

George Riggins
Vice President, Core Network Engineering
Verizon

Mattias Fridström
Vice President and Chief Evangelist
Telia Carrier AB

ISE EXPO 2019 Highlights

  • Commanding keynotes and interviews from A-list industry leaders
  • More than 30 accredited seminars and workshops
  • Live Demo Zone
  • Exhibit floor with 200 ICT vendors and distributors
  • Happy Hour
  • Attendee Vacation Giveaway
  • Key decision makers from 175 provider companies
  • International audience from more than 30 countries

Sign up today for your COMPLIMENTARY all access pass.

For complete information about ISE EXPO, and to register with your complimentary Code E2019B, visit www.iseexpo.com.

About ISE EXPO

ISE EXPO is the ICT industry’s premier educational event for wireless and wireline network evolution. ICT network professionals from around the world attend for hands-on activities including live demos, engaging education, commanding keynotes, face-to-face networking and infrastructure solutions. Join your peers and industry experts at ISE.

About ISE

For 37 years, ISE has been connecting network evolution professionals with innovative solutions and concise education across the rapidly changing ICT landscape. As the lines separating telephone, Internet and television companies continue to blur, ISE is the resource providers trust to educate their network professionals.

ISE magazine, the flagship for the entire brand, delivers 20+ educational articles and showcases leading technology solutions in an approachable and interesting format.

For more information, visit www.isemag.com or subscribe to ISE magazine now.


© Business Wire 2019
