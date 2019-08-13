Log in
Keynote Speakers From Optum & PATH Announced For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute

08/13/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the keynote speakers for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which will return to the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019. This year’s Institute will focus on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

The first day of the Institute, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, will kick off with the keynote presentation, Virtual Visits: The Health Plan Approach To Expanding Access & Improving Consumer Experience Through Telemental Health Services, presented by Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President for Optum Technology, Optum.

The second day of the Institute, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, will begin with the keynote session, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & You: How 20th Century Technology Is Transforming Health Care Services, presented by Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA, Chief Executive Officer, PATH..

In addition, the OPEN MINDS team will conduct an executive summit and three executive development seminars at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute. The summit and seminars include:

Registration for this exclusive Institute is available online at https://technology.openminds.com/register/. Early registration is recommended as seating is limited.

To learn more about the Institute, visit our website: https://technology.openminds.com.

To learn more about OPEN MINDS Institutes, visit the Executive Education page on our website or contact us at 717-334-1329 or at events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Sarah C. Threnhauser
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
