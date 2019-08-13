Keynote Speakers From Optum & PATH Announced For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute
0
08/13/2019 | 04:41pm EDT
Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the keynote speakers for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which will return to the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019. This year’s Institute will focus on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
Sarah C. Threnhauser
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com