Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keynote Speakers From UnitedHealth Group & the Mental Health Center of Denver Announced For The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:20am EST

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the keynote speakers for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, which will return to the Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 1- 4, 2020. This year, the Institute is designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

The first day of the Institute, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Carl Clark, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mental Health Center of Denver, will kick off the Institute with his keynote presentation, Innovation By Design: Capturing Value In Healthcare.

Allison Rizer, MHS, MBA, Vice President, Policy & Strategy at UnitedHealth Group will open the second day of the Institute, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with her keynote presentation, Emerging Models & New Benefits for Individuals Dually Eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

In addition, the OPEN MINDS team will conduct two executive summits and two executive development seminars at The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. The summits and seminars include:

Registration for this exclusive Institute is available online at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/. Early registration is recommended as this event historically sells out.

Learn more about the Institute and view the agenda at https://strategy.openminds.com.

Information on OPEN MINDS Executive Education Events, can be found at https://openminds.com/executive-education/ or by contacting us at 877-350-6463 or by email at events@openminds.com.

 

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton
OPEN MINDS
877-350-6463
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aAIRBUS : discloses share buyback transactions 6-12 November 2019
EQ
11:50aThis is a Test Release from GlobeNewswire
GL
11:48aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas
AQ
11:48aNetalogue Technologies Plc - Form 8 (OPD) - J and J Rowland
PR
11:48aGOOD LUCK 3 : Offers Players New Gameplay & Bonuses to Celebrate RAKUN IEO on Liquid
PR
11:48aTENCENT : Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Advertising Territory--Update
DJ
11:48aVital joins Canon Medical to showcase Collaborative imaging at RSNA 2019
GL
11:47aGLOBAL : A new twist on traditional gold pawnbroking - iP2PGlobal's Gold-backed Crypto Loan
AQ
11:47aNational Nail's STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award
GL
11:46aALTICE EUROPE N : third quarter results beat expectations on French growth
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group