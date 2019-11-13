Keynote Speakers From UnitedHealth Group & the Mental Health Center of Denver Announced For The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the keynote speakers for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, which will return to the Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 1- 4, 2020. This year, the Institute is designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

The first day of the Institute, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Carl Clark, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mental Health Center of Denver, will kick off the Institute with his keynote presentation, Innovation By Design: Capturing Value In Healthcare.

Allison Rizer, MHS, MBA, Vice President, Policy & Strategy at UnitedHealth Group will open the second day of the Institute, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with her keynote presentation, Emerging Models & New Benefits for Individuals Dually Eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

In addition, the OPEN MINDS team will conduct two executive summits and two executive development seminars at The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. The summits and seminars include:

Registration for this exclusive Institute is available online at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/. Early registration is recommended as this event historically sells out.

Learn more about the Institute and view the agenda at https://strategy.openminds.com.

Information on OPEN MINDS Executive Education Events, can be found at https://openminds.com/executive-education/ or by contacting us at 877-350-6463 or by email at events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 events@openminds.com