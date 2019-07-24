Keystone Adds Roland, Abbott, and DeZoort to Partner Community in Georgia

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) named Roland, Abbott, & DeZoort Insurance of Macon to its growing list of Georgia partners. The announcement was made jointly today by Agency Principal Louis Abbott, along with Keystone’s Georgia State Vice President Sheldon Palefsky.

“Roland, Abbott and DeZoort is a well-respected, rapidly growing agency with youthful leadership,” said Palefsky. “The agency is energized to continue growing with Keystone’s exclusive risk management and insurance solutions.”

“At Roland, Abbott, and DeZoort, our customers and community come first,” said Abbott. “Partnering with Keystone will help us provide the industry's best resources to them while serving to differentiate us in the marketplace.”

About Roland, Abbott, and DeZoort Insurance – Roland, Abbott, and DeZoort Insurance has emerged as a strong independent insurance agency in the Macon-Bibb area of Georgia as well as across the state. Each partner in the agency is heavily involved in the community, serving on multiple boards of non-profit organizations. You can find them online at www.radinsagency.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 13 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005548/en/