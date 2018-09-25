Keystone Announces Exclusive Partnership with Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) announced today an exclusive
partnership with Wamberg Genomic Advisors. Keystone is the first and
only property/casualty agency network to provide Cancer Guardian and
other genomic programs to clients through its almost 300 independent
agencies.
Wamberg Genomic Advisors’ Cancer Guardian program provides personalized
guidance, resources and access to leading-edge DNA testing at the time
of a cancer diagnosis. Wamberg recently announced enhancements to Cancer
Guardian, which now includes Comprehensive Cancer Support. The service
provides cancer patients with cancer support led by cancer support
specialists, a medical record platform, expert pathology review and
advanced DNA testing.
“This program provides valuable resources when a person and their family
need it most,” said David Boedker, Keystone’s president and CEO. “This
partnership enables Keystone agents to continue to offer a truly
specialized product for their clients. Our agencies are a community of
partners. In turn, our family of agencies know their clients on a
personal level. This is another way for agents to be there for clients
in a time of need.”
Added Tom Wamberg, president and CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "We
chose to partner with Keystone because of their deep bond with agents
and, in turn, their customers. They are truly an exemplary group of
agencies that understand how to innovate and deliver value and care to
clients. Advanced DNA testing for cancer is enabling medical
professionals to develop personalized health strategies, treatments and
care paths when needed. Patients and doctors empowered with knowledge
are better informed to provide effective treatment.”
About Wamberg Genomic Advisors -- Wamberg Genomic Advisors
is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and
services readily available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA
testing can provide insights to individuals and healthcare providers for
better-informed decisions about overall health, patient care paths, and
the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers
genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their
trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance
companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg
Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com
and www.cancerguardian.com
About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started
in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their
experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could
be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and
spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners
in 12 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of
like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized
products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance
Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency
Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.
