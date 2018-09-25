Keystone Announces Exclusive Partnership with Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) announced today an exclusive partnership with Wamberg Genomic Advisors. Keystone is the first and only property/casualty agency network to provide Cancer Guardian and other genomic programs to clients through its almost 300 independent agencies.

Wamberg Genomic Advisors’ Cancer Guardian program provides personalized guidance, resources and access to leading-edge DNA testing at the time of a cancer diagnosis. Wamberg recently announced enhancements to Cancer Guardian, which now includes Comprehensive Cancer Support. The service provides cancer patients with cancer support led by cancer support specialists, a medical record platform, expert pathology review and advanced DNA testing.

“This program provides valuable resources when a person and their family need it most,” said David Boedker, Keystone’s president and CEO. “This partnership enables Keystone agents to continue to offer a truly specialized product for their clients. Our agencies are a community of partners. In turn, our family of agencies know their clients on a personal level. This is another way for agents to be there for clients in a time of need.”

Added Tom Wamberg, president and CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "We chose to partner with Keystone because of their deep bond with agents and, in turn, their customers. They are truly an exemplary group of agencies that understand how to innovate and deliver value and care to clients. Advanced DNA testing for cancer is enabling medical professionals to develop personalized health strategies, treatments and care paths when needed. Patients and doctors empowered with knowledge are better informed to provide effective treatment.”

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors -- Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services readily available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and healthcare providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and www.cancerguardian.com

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 12 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005928/en/