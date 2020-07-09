Log in
Keystone Expands in Great Lakes Region With Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors in Illinois

07/09/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continues its expansion in the Great Lakes region by bringing Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors (Dansig) of Decatur, Illinois into its community.

“Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors is a longstanding, well-respected and growing agency in their community. Dan, Darren, and the agency are excited to continue that growth with Keystone by utilizing our exclusive risk management services and the intellectual capital they’ll gain from other partners,” explained Matt Fink, state vice president for Illinois. “Working with the agency the past few months, I have come to respect the dedication they have for their clients and business. This is the exact agency we look for in a Keystone partner.”

“I have had the great opportunity to meet Keystone’s Illinois partners and hear the interaction from other like-minded principals,” said Dan Reynolds, Dansig president and CEO. “The carriers, efficiencies, and value-adds that Keystone brings for our clients were key in our decision to join. With this partnership, Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors remains independent and family owned. Dansig’s trademarked ‘Risklock’ process and now Keystone will bring more advantages to our clients.”

About Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors–The agency was established in 1972 by Dan and Darren’s father and has grown to over 30 employees today with a strong mix of commercial and employee benefits business. The agency targets the Decatur, Springfield and St. Louis regions. They actively support community organizations including youth sports and the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. For more, visit https://dansig.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 14 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2019 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
