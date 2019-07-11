Log in
Keystone Heart Ltd. : and Vasorum Ltd. enter distribution agreement for Celt ACD® Vascular Closure Device

07/11/2019 | 08:35am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Heart Ltd. today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ireland-based Vasorum Ltd. for sales and marketing of their Celt ACD® Vascular Closure Device. 

The Celt ACD®, is an arterial puncture closure device that has been used in more than 40,000 patients to date with excellent clinical results following percutaneous catheter-based vascular procedures.  The device achieves closure by applying a proprietary biocompatible implant to both the inside and the outside of the puncture site in the femoral artery at the level of the arterial wall.  The Celt ACD® Vascular Closure Device is currently available in three sizes to fit 5Fr, 6Fr and 7Fr sheaths.  It is does not require exchange of the existing procedural sheath before deployment.

Under the agreement, Keystone Heart Ltd. will begin selling the Celt ACD® Vascular Closure Device in the US and European markets, effective July 1, 2019. 

Vasorum Ltd. Co-founder, CEO and Clinical Director, Jim Coleman MD, said, "The Keystone Heart Ltd. agreement is validation that the Celt ACD® Vascular Closure Device has proven itself to be a market leading arterial puncture closure device that allows rapid and complete hemostasis independent of vascular anatomy, including calcified arteries. This partnership provides an opportunity to accelerate growth for both companies, while serving both clinicians and patients worldwide."

Keystone Heart Ltd. President and CEO, Chris Richardson sees the distribution agreement as a unique opportunity to build upon Keystone Heart's structural heart foundation.  "The Celt ACD® device is designed to improve procedural workflow and may be effective in early ambulation of patients, by significantly decreasing time to hemostasis, as compared to manual pressure.[i]  Adding this device to Keystone Heart's sales and marketing portfolio further solidifies our mission of providing best in class technology to meet the needs of physicians and patients in the structural heart space.  Vasorum Ltd.'s technology pipeline will soon include a vascular closure device capable of treating up to a 20Fr puncture.  This large bore device will provide opportunity for physicians to utilize a market leading arterial closure device in a wider range of procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement."    

For additional information on the Celt ACD® Vascular Closure device visit www.vasorum.ie   

For additional information on Keystone Heart visit www.keystoneheart.com

About Keystone Heart LTD. 
Keystone Heart Ltd. is a medical device company developing and manufacturing cerebral embolic protection devices. Headquartered in Israel with US operations in Tampa, FL, Keystone Heart is dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative technology and clinical research. Keystone Heart Ltd. and Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., the preeminent Chinese transcatheter heart valve company, closed its merger earlier this year.

About Vasorum Ltd.
Vasorum Ltd. is an Irish medical device research and development company supported by Enterprise Ireland.   Vasorum develops medical devices for the interventional cardiology and radiology markets. Its first product is the Celt ACD®, used to close arterial puncture holes following catheter-based vascular procedures.  The Company has rights to an extensive patent portfolio protecting various aspects of the technology and its method of use which extend to at least 2034.

[i]  J Interven Cardiol 2013;26:417–424

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keystone-heart-ltd-and-vasorum-ltd-enter-distribution-agreement-for-celt-acd-vascular-closure-device-300883151.html

SOURCE Keystone Heart Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
