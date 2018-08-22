Keystone Insurers Group : Names Green Bay Insurance Center as Pioneer Partner in Wisconsin

Today, Keystone named Green Bay Insurance Center of Green Bay to
its growing list of partners in the state of Wisconsin.
“Green Bay is in the midst of implementing a strategic plan to position
their agency for rapid growth, and the timing of their alignment with
Keystone could not be more perfect,” said Elizabeth Schenk, Keystone’s
vice president of sales and geographic expansion. “They are already
identifying multiple ways that Keystone’s resources will assist in their
efforts.”
“We are extremely excited to start this new relationship with Keystone!”
said Tony Schiegg, Green Bay Insurance president. “We feel their
services will help us differentiate ourselves from our competition.
These tools along with a few other recent initiatives we’ve taken have
us very confident for our future growth!”
About Green Bay Insurance - Green Bay Insurance Center began in
1968 and employs a staff of 25, serving all lines of insurance to the
people of northeastern Wisconsin with the same business principals as
their founders. President Tony Schiegg is a longtime volunteer with
CASA, a local organization that advocates on behalf of abused and
neglected children. For more, visit www.gbic.com.
About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in
1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their
experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could
be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and
spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners
in 12 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of
like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized
products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance
Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency
Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.
