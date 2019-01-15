Keystone Law : AI start-up selects Keystone corporate team for $4.5 million series A investment round

Keystone Law's corporate team has advised artificial intelligence company Chattermill on its successful $4.5 million funding round.

Led by corporate finance lawyer and M&A specialist Nadim Zaman, assisted by corporate solicitor Albert Mennen, advised the business on its equity funding, securing a cash injection from global venture firm DN Capital, Ventech, btov Partners and certain of the company's existing shareholders.



Founded in 2015 by Mikhail Dubov and Dmitry Isupov, Chattermill provides next-generation analytics tools for modern businesses. Crunching any kind of text data including tweets, reviews, comments, blog posts and survey answers, the platform provides clear, actionable metrics in a user-friendly package.

In the words of the company's CEO, Dubov:

'We help companies understand and improve their customer experience and we give companies insight that helps them craft better products and services. Customer feedback is the best data to understand customer experience and while most companies have a lot of customer feedback, few have the tools to extract insight from it.'

Nadim Zaman of Keystone Law said of the deal:

'Having worked closely with the investors of Chattermill on M&A exits over the years, we were invited by Mikhail and Dmitry to assist Chattermill on its most sophisticated corporate finance venture to date and were pleased to make introductions to our venture capital investor network.'

Lead investor, DN Capital, was advised by Cooley LLP.