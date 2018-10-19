Keystone Law : Ranked Property Litigation Head joins Keystone from Payne Hicks Beach

Senior real estate litigation specialist Andrew Tugwell has joined Keystone Law from Payne Hicks Beach where he was head of department.

A dual-qualified solicitor and chartered surveyor, Andrew brings more than 20 years of property litigation experience and regularly acts for many leading estate agents and well-known surveyors. In the profession's leading legal directories, he is described as 'an impressive talent' ¹ and noted for his expertise in valuation cases and matters involving estate agents. He is also described as providing advice that 'is always sound and is based not only on his legal knowledge but also his surveying' ².

James Knight, CEO and founder of Keystone Law, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the firm. A recognised figure within the property litigation sector by both peers and clients, his experience will be a great complement to our national practice.'

Andrew added:

'It is an exciting time to be joining Keystone. It is a great comfort to have Keystone's cutting-edge business support systems together with a pool of fast-growing like-minded legal talent. Having been involved in management at a traditional law firm, Keystone's business model rewards both lawyers and clients alike. I am looking forward to spending more time working with my clients.'



¹ Legal 500 2018

² Chambers and Partners 2018

