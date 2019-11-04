Log in
Keystone Law Selects FileTrail to Automate Compliance with GDPR Retention Requirements

11/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail today announced that Keystone Law has selected FileTrail GPS Policy Manager to automate records retention in compliance with GDPR. With a team of 300 lawyers working remotely and 40 support staff, Keystone Law is well known for its innovative use of technology and modern working practices to drive productivity and deliver value to its clients.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires that organizations keep personal data only so long as it is necessary for the purposes of processing it. While most law firms have taken steps to destroy data they no longer need, the ongoing process of tracking how long information should be retained and confirming when it should be disposed can be time-consuming and subject to error, particularly as the volume of data stored by law firms continues to grow.

Keystone Law, which uses NetDocuments as its document management system, selected FileTrail GPS Policy Manager after evaluating several options for automating records
retention and disposition for GDPR compliance.

“As an agile law firm, we’ve worked to automate business processes wherever we can. After reviewing several products, it was clear that FileTrail provided the best solution for automating document retention,” said Maurice Tunney, Director of Technology and Innovation, Keystone Law. “FileTrail is user-friendly, flexible and configurable, and we were impressed with how well it integrates with NetDocuments.”

FileTrail GPS automates workflows to enforce information governance and retention policies on an ongoing basis. When documents are received or created by the firm, the correct policy is automatically assigned according to pre-defined rules. Prior to the end of the retention period, FileTrail GPS triggers workflows for the review, approval and disposition of specific records, and sends notifications to the appropriate stakeholders throughout the cycle.

In its discussions with Keystone, FileTrail was able to provide references and demonstrate processing millions of documents from NetDocuments for disposition reviews; notifying designated reviewers and approvers at each stage; and performing the final disposition from NetDocuments.

“The FileTrail system will free lawyers from having to worry about when files need to be disposed, significantly reduce administrative costs, and enable our IT and information
governance teams to work more efficiently and effectively in supporting the business,” added Tunney.

“By investing in technology to achieve greater efficiencies, Keystone Law is enabling its lawyers and staff to focus on what they do best,” said Darrell Mervau, CEO, FileTrail. “We’re delighted to work with Keystone Law on implementing FileTrail GPS to help automate compliance with GDPR retention requirements.”

About Keystone Law Group
Keystone Law is a UK Top 100 challenger law firm. Established in 2002, Keystone is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional law firms operating within the legal services mid-market. As a full-service law firm, Keystone delivers conventional legal services through their partner level team of lawyers across more than 20 service areas and over 50 industry sectors. keystonelaw.com           

About FileTrail
FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition — integrating across physical records and electronic repositories — so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.     

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for FileTrail
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.552.7753     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
