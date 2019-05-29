Log in
Keystone Law : Shipping Team Assists With US$143 Million Refinancing Deal

05/29/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Keystone Law have assisted a Greek shipowner and a reputable Greek law firm on a US$143 million refinancing of dry bulk carriers with an international financial institution. The refinancing comprised principally of a senior term loan and a junior bond. Ship finance specialist Anastasia Papadopoulou advised on the finance structure and the various finance documents including the creditors' security profile and documentation.

Recognised by leading legal directory The Legal 500, Keystone's burgeoning shipping team now comprises 16 partner-level lawyers with expertise spanning the full spectrum of relevant issues. The team also has distinct and unique international capabilities.

Anastasia said of the deal:

'It was a real pleasure to work on this transaction on matters of English law. Keystone Law is increasingly collaborating with top law firms in Europe and overseas on English law matters and we want to be seen as a friendly law firm to work with on such matters.'

The Partner of the Greek law firm said:

'Thank you very much for the seamless collaboration between our two firms.'

The client added:

'Anastasia's knowledge of UK Law and the Shipping Industry were instrumental in the successful completion of this transaction.'

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:38:03 UTC
