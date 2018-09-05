Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keystone Law : What are Directors’ Duties and Why Should I Care?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Are you a company director? If so, are you fully aware of your responsibilities and duties to your company? It is common for directors to be completely uninformed of the full extent of their duties, sometimes holding the belief that they can essentially do what they like - particularly if they are also a sole shareholder, which is often the case with SMEs.

What are directors' duties?

Directors' duties originated many years ago as a general duty of 'good faith' to the company. The Companies Act 2006 codified those duties and now they are enshrined in legislation.

Directors' duties are designed to protect both the company and its creditors, ensuring that directors are accountable for their actions when managing company affairs. These responsibilities range from exercising reasonable skill and care in relation to the company's affairs, to promoting the success of the company, to avoiding conflicts of interest, amongst other things.

Why are they so important?

As a director, it is crucial that you make it your business to know what your duties are and who enforces those duties. If you do not, you risk facing some dire consequences including the loss of your:

  • Home
  • Family
  • Friends
  • Career
  • Reputation

Failure to comply with your duties in company dealings is actionable by the company's Liquidator or Administrator. A breach of those duties is not restricted to, for example, simply selling an asset at an undervalue or preferring yourself over other company creditors; those breaches and claims will be at the very core of being a company director.

Take an example

Dave is the director of Widgets Are Us Limited. The company is failing, likely to collapse and enter into an insolvent liquidation, maybe due to Dave's own instigation or maybe at the instigation of an aggressive creditor via a winding up petition. This is a common scenario that usually follows several predictable key stages:

  1. In an attempt to resolve the problem, Dave diverts the failing company's existing order book into a new, debt-free, company. Subsequently, the old company goes into liquidation and the new company commences life, up and running with a full order book.
  2. Next, the Liquidator of the company reviews the old company's financial position and immediately spots that work has been diverted to the new company.
  3. The Liquidator contacts Dave, tells him that the diversion of work is in breach of his duties to the old company and requests a cheque for the value of the work diverted, or worse, he requests that Dave pays him an account of profits.
  4. Now, not only must Dave write a big cheque for breaching his duties but he may also be at risk of being deemed unfit to be a director which could result in director disqualification proceedings being commenced against him, thereby damaging his career irreparably.

In a nutshell, it's wise for all directors (including Dave) to know and understand the duties that they owe to their company. If that company is experiencing financial difficulties, the first port of call should always be to take competent and commercial legal insolvency advice.

This article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. It should not be used as a substitute for legal advice relating to your particular circumstances. Please note that the law may have changed since the date of this article.

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aMetrospaces Announces Cancellation of Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock and Engages Boyle & Co. CPA to Become Full-Reporting
GL
05:31aOPTHEA : Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 2b Wet AMD Clinical Trial
AQ
05:31aAchieve to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 6, 2018
PR
05:31aHimax Teams up with MediaTek and Megvii to Offer Industry’s First Active Stereo Camera 3D Sensing Reference Design for Android Smartphone
GL
05:30aSecarna Pharmaceuticals And Firebrand Therapeutics Enter Into Co-Development Agreement For Novel Cancer Therapies
AC
05:28aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Asia's Spotlighted Fashion Event CENTRESTAGE Opens
AQ
05:27aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
05:26aASOS : Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle to list on London exchange
RE
05:25aBIMOBJECT AB : Extraordinary general meeting in BIMobject
GL
05:24aPREMIER FARNELL : Investment in inventory and new franchises help support double digit growth for Premier Farnell
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : and Nike kick US indexes down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.