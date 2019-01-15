Log in
Keystone Law : acts in major international ship refinancing deal

0
01/15/2019 | 08:39am EST

Keystone Law and Keystone Law Isle of Man have assisted Korean firm Lee & Ko, and a leading South Korean asset manager group, in relation to a $14.5 million term facility provided for the refinancing of two crude oil tankers. The facility is secured by Isle of Man flagged vessels which are bareboat chartered out to a major intra-Asia ship-owner. Meanwhile, the transaction coincided with the exit of a leading Chinese financial institution.

Led by ship finance specialist Anastasia Papadopoulou, the team advised on a range of shipping-related matters and Sally Cranshaw, supported by Geoff Kermeen and John Melia, advised on Manx law including the deregistration and registration of Isle of Man-governed mortgages and the production of governed security documents including, amongst others, a legal opinion in favour of the financial institution.

Recognised by leading legal directory The Legal 500, Keystone's burgeoning shipping team now comprises 16 partner-level lawyers with expertise spanning the full spectrum of relevant issues. The team also has distinct and unique international capabilities.

Anastasia said of the deal:

'It was a real pleasure to advise on this transaction. Keystone is fast becoming the go-to law firm for shipping transactions which include an Isle of Man element and is one of just a handful of UK firms to offer this combined offering within the shipping sector.'

Sally added:

'The Keystone team worked effectively and collaboratively with Lee & Ko to ensure that the transaction proceeded smoothly and within a challenging time frame. Being both facilitative and professional, the Isle of Man Ship Registry also provided invaluable assistance, proving yet again its status as a market leader.'

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 13:38:06 UTC
