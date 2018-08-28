Keystone Law : lawyer's charity nominated for JustGiving prize

Keystone restructuring and insolvency lawyer, Aman Sehgal has been shortlisted for the JustGiving National Award for 'Outstanding Commitment', for his work with the Inspired by Maya charity which he set up after his daughter fell ill.

Maya Sehgal was just a year old when she was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012. Having received treatment at the Great North Children's Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle, she was finally given the all clear in 2015. Following on from her recovery, Aman and wife Nisha decided to raise money for families in similar situations. After raising enough money for a full-time post at Kay Kendall Leukaemia Service, they decided to set up Inspired by Maya, a fund for families of children with cancer being treated at the Great North Children's Hospital.

They've since inspired hundreds to run events like the Great North Run and raised over £80,000 for the cause.

The JustGiving National Awards recognise fundraisers who've gone above and beyond, in their efforts tor raise money and awareness for the causes close to their heart.

'As a family we are both delighted and humbled to be nominated. When JustGiving informed us we had been shortlisted from the initial 35,000 down to the final 24 we were absolutely thrilled. It's a testament to both the support and commitment from all our colleagues, friends and family that we are even being considered. We are incredibly grateful for everyone's support throughout Maya's treatment and since she had the all clear.

'The money we have raised, and continue to raise, is being put to great use in the North East, helping children with cancer and supporting their families through what is an incredibly difficult time. Hundreds of people have taken part in the Great North Run since 2013 and helped fundraise, people have really taken the cause to their hearts.'

