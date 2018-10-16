Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keystone Law : named as UK Law Firm of the Year nominee in British Legal Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Legal Week's British Legal Awards have named Keystone Law as a contender for UK Law Firm of the Year.

Categories for the annual event are chosen to reflect the complex and challenging work undertaken by business lawyers, to encourage innovation in the delivery of legal services and highlight the promotion of diversity and corporate social responsibility.

In order to secure a place on the shortlist, entrants were required to convince the judges that they are not only leaders in their chosen markets, but that they have made significant progress over the past 12-18 months.

Keystone's submission focused heavily on the firm's successful flotation on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, as well as on a landmark year of growth that has seen continued strengths across recruitment, financial performance and investment in culture and technology.

A major feature of these awards is the credibility of the judging process as the winners are decided by an independent judging panel. This year, the panel includes journalist Dominic Carmen, KMPG General Counsel Jeremy Barton and ITV's General Counsel and Company Secretary, Andrew Garard.

James Knight CEO and founder of Keystone Law commented:

'To be nominated for this award is a tremendous achievement which recognises Keystone's commitment to clients, colleagues and innovation. This past year has been incredibly successful for us and I hope the next will be even better.'

For more information about the awards please click here.

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aFIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 3Q18 FHN Earnings Presentation
PU
06:58aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME Group Plc - Amendment
PU
06:58aGALLIFORD TRY : £17.8 million flood defence scheme for Skipton officially opens
PU
06:58aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Right Of First Refusal Granted To Ec World Real Estate Investment Trust
PU
06:58aHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
06:58aFIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 3Q18 FHN Financial Supplement
PU
06:58aAFCON : Confident Eagles Ready for Libyan Knights in Sfax
AQ
06:58aMORGAN STANLEY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aHSBC UK hit with another IT glitch
RE
06:57aCHRISTIAN HANSEN : Managers' transactions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
4MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
5PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.