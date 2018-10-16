Keystone Law : named as UK Law Firm of the Year nominee in British Legal Awards

Legal Week's British Legal Awards have named Keystone Law as a contender for UK Law Firm of the Year.

Categories for the annual event are chosen to reflect the complex and challenging work undertaken by business lawyers, to encourage innovation in the delivery of legal services and highlight the promotion of diversity and corporate social responsibility.

In order to secure a place on the shortlist, entrants were required to convince the judges that they are not only leaders in their chosen markets, but that they have made significant progress over the past 12-18 months.

Keystone's submission focused heavily on the firm's successful flotation on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, as well as on a landmark year of growth that has seen continued strengths across recruitment, financial performance and investment in culture and technology.

A major feature of these awards is the credibility of the judging process as the winners are decided by an independent judging panel. This year, the panel includes journalist Dominic Carmen, KMPG General Counsel Jeremy Barton and ITV's General Counsel and Company Secretary, Andrew Garard.

James Knight CEO and founder of Keystone Law commented:

'To be nominated for this award is a tremendous achievement which recognises Keystone's commitment to clients, colleagues and innovation. This past year has been incredibly successful for us and I hope the next will be even better.'



