Keystone operator TransCanada profit beats on higher U.S. demand

Canadian pipelines are running in full capacity due to a rise in production in recent years. TransCanada said earnings from its Keystone pipeline system rose to C$401 million ($302.39 million) in the fourth quarter from C$346 million a year earlier.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.09 billion, or C$1.19 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from C$861 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$ 1.03 per share, while analysts were expecting 96 Canadian cents per share, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to C$3.9 billion from C$3.62 billion.

