KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2019 / 08:00

KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019
German: http://www.kfw.de/finanzbericht

