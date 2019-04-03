|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03.04.2019 / 08:00
KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed:
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019
German: http://www.kfw.de/finanzbericht
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019
German: http://www.kfw.de/finanzbericht
