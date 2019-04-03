Log in
KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/03/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2019 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019 German: http://www.kfw.de/finanzbericht

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019 German: http://www.kfw.de/finanzbericht


03.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KfW Bankengruppe
Palmengartenstraße 5-9
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.kfw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794099  03.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794099&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
