Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI 17th Shari'a Boards Conference

As part of its commitment towards supporting the efforts paid by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is participating as a golden sponsor at AAOIFI's 17th Shari'a Boards conference, taking place on April 7th - 8th, 2019 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

KHCB is keen on supporting all initiatives aimed towards growth and development of the Islamic banking sector, particularly AAOIFI which is a pioneer in the issuance and expansion of standards for the local, regional and global Islamic finance industry. AAOIFI guides and provides its services to many financial institutions and its standards are currently being followed by all the leading Islamic financial institutions.

This sponsorship comes as a sign of appreciation from the Bank to AAOIFI for its eagerness to always organize this conference, which attracts leaders of Islamic financial institutions, Shari'a scholars, regulatory bodies as well as senior management of Islamic financial institutions.

The conference is considered as rich grounds for knowledge exchange that would greatly contribute to the growth and development of the Islamic banking sector. KHCB has affirmed its continuous contribution to the development of the Islamic banking sector in Bahrain, as Islamic banking and finance has played a pivotal role in supporting the local economy and creating attractive employment opportunities.

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.