Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI 17th Shari'a Boards Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:38am EDT

As part of its commitment towards supporting the efforts paid by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is participating as a golden sponsor at AAOIFI's 17th Shari'a Boards conference, taking place on April 7th - 8th, 2019 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

KHCB is keen on supporting all initiatives aimed towards growth and development of the Islamic banking sector, particularly AAOIFI which is a pioneer in the issuance and expansion of standards for the local, regional and global Islamic finance industry. AAOIFI guides and provides its services to many financial institutions and its standards are currently being followed by all the leading Islamic financial institutions.

This sponsorship comes as a sign of appreciation from the Bank to AAOIFI for its eagerness to always organize this conference, which attracts leaders of Islamic financial institutions, Shari'a scholars, regulatory bodies as well as senior management of Islamic financial institutions.

The conference is considered as rich grounds for knowledge exchange that would greatly contribute to the growth and development of the Islamic banking sector. KHCB has affirmed its continuous contribution to the development of the Islamic banking sector in Bahrain, as Islamic banking and finance has played a pivotal role in supporting the local economy and creating attractive employment opportunities.

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aENEA : Announces Partnership with Fortinet to Accelerate Adoption of Secure SD-WAN on uCPE
AQ
03:01aWÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä equipment package the key for fuel efficiency in new LNG vessel
AQ
03:01aBYGGMAX : opens new store in Slemmestad, Norway
AQ
03:01aCalsonic Kansei Unveils Products to Be Exhibited at "Auto Shanghai 2019"
PR
03:01aTERADATA : Expands As-a-Service Offerings for Vantage
BU
03:01aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 5 April 2019
GL
03:00aINDIAN OIL : Squeezed by U.S. shale, Nigerian oil propped up by Asian demand
RE
03:00aRELAY MEDICAL : AgraFlora Organics and Relay Medical Reports on Initial Technology Asset Transfer for Glow LifeTech Ltd.
AQ
03:00aSIMUDYNE : Closes $6 Million Funding Round
BU
03:00aELYSIUM CAPITAL : Meyer Burger Technology (MBT) - further candidate for the Board of Directors - Urs M. Fähndrich stands for election to protect shareholder interests - for a symbolic remunera-tion fee of CHF 1
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Baffled and concerned, Nissan shareholders sever last ties with ousted Ghosn
3Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
4PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Weak Q1 2019 Results - Full Year Intact
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : ASHLEY'S LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About