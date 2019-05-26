Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Holds Annual Staff Gathering

​

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has held its Annual Staff Gathering in the presence of the CEO, executive management and more than 200 employees from various departments. The event is part of the Bank's social agenda meant to strengthen social communication among its employees & celebrate their achievements.

KHCB's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, welcomed the attendees in a speech he delivered during the event & asserted that the annual gathering is an integral part of the bank's policy to communicate with its employees and strengthen bonds among them in a one-family atmosphere of devotion and sincerity.

Mr. Algosaibi praised the employees for their efforts, expressing his pride in their achievements on a professional and personal level, in addition to their commitment to the values, principles and basics of the bank. Mr. Algosaibi also underlined that the gathering is important for bolstering communication among staff members, adding that organizing it this year during the Holy Month of Ramadan is a perfect opportunity to meet away from the atmosphere of work.

In his speech, Mr. Algosaibi expressed thanks and appreciation to all members of KHCB for proving their competency and effectively contributing to the achievement of various successes and accomplishments in a fast-paced and challenging market where they embodied the values of interest, communication and challenge through their dedication.

Long-serving employees who completed 10 years with the bank were honored during the gathering as a token of appreciation for their efforts and devotion. Additionally, KHCB management also honored several employees who obtained academic and professional certificates, as well as staff members who have voluntary contributions within the bank's CSR activities during the year 2018.