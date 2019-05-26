Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Holds Annual Staff Gathering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 04:14am EDT

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has held its Annual Staff Gathering in the presence of the CEO, executive management and more than 200 employees from various departments. The event is part of the Bank's social agenda meant to strengthen social communication among its employees & celebrate their achievements.

KHCB's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, welcomed the attendees in a speech he delivered during the event & asserted that the annual gathering is an integral part of the bank's policy to communicate with its employees and strengthen bonds among them in a one-family atmosphere of devotion and sincerity.

Mr. Algosaibi praised the employees for their efforts, expressing his pride in their achievements on a professional and personal level, in addition to their commitment to the values, principles and basics of the bank. Mr. Algosaibi also underlined that the gathering is important for bolstering communication among staff members, adding that organizing it this year during the Holy Month of Ramadan is a perfect opportunity to meet away from the atmosphere of work.

In his speech, Mr. Algosaibi expressed thanks and appreciation to all members of KHCB for proving their competency and effectively contributing to the achievement of various successes and accomplishments in a fast-paced and challenging market where they embodied the values of interest, communication and challenge through their dedication.

Long-serving employees who completed 10 years with the bank were honored during the gathering as a token of appreciation for their efforts and devotion. Additionally, KHCB management also honored several employees who obtained academic and professional certificates, as well as staff members who have voluntary contributions within the bank's CSR activities during the year 2018.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 08:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aBAZAR : MoU Signed On Insurance Services To Drivers
AQ
04:44aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo partners with EnrichAI to launch new IoT solutions
AQ
04:31aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : First virtual employee Dana joins BisB team
AQ
04:28aNATIONAL BANK OF FUJAIRAH : extends support to Fujairah workers
AQ
04:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Bahrain LNG terminal likely to start operations in Q3
AQ
04:14aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB Holds Annual Staff Gathering
PU
04:00aDDOS : a weapon of mass disruption
AQ
04:00a&LDQUO;WE WILL GUIDE END-USERS TO A MULTI-CLOUD WORLD&RDQUO; : Juniper Networks
AQ
03:43aTOYOTA TO BUILD CAR ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MYANMAR : sources
AQ
03:41aMAZDA MOTOR : Soldiers linked to Tsvangirai daughter's crash
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER IN TIE-UP TALKS WITH RENAULT: sources
2QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QNB report delves into effects of US-China t..
3MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Soldiers linked to Tsvangirai daughter's crash
4MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Fake lovers almost forced me out of Nollywood
5TOLL BROTHERS INC : TOLL BROTHERS : Starts VIP List for Its New Community to be Built at the Aurora Reservoir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About