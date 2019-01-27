Log in
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Installs a New ATM at Wadi Al Sail Mall

01/27/2019 | 11:14am EST

Within its plans aiming to enhance its services by reaching out to all strategic areas in the Kingdom, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it has installed a new ATM in Wadi Al Sail Mall.

This will enable KHCB clients to benefit from the multiple services offered by the new machine, which is designed as per the latest technologies, such as brief account statement, transfer of funds between accounts, credit card balance inquiries and other services.

On this occasion, KHCB's Assistant General Manager of Retail Banking, Mr. Mazen Salman Sater stated 'At KHCB, we focus on achieving a strategy that encourages our clients to benefit from our electronic services to fulfill their needs and meet their aspirations, and to smoothly receive our services through our ATMs that are located around the Kingdom, our smart devices application and the other electronic services.'

Mr. Sater added 'Wadi Al Sail Mall was chosen to be a new site to install our ATM considering its strategic and significant location, and because it is a perfect destination to many of our clients in that area. Our strategy aims to install ATMs in locations that are easy to reach by our clients, such as shopping centers and malls.'

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 27 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2019 16:13:04 UTC
