Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB's Annual Internship Program Continues

04/16/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom, continues to offer specialized training to undergraduates as part of its annual internship program. This year, KHCB has received eight students from different local universities across the Kingdom, aiming to fulfill their academic requirements. This initiative comes as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and its interest in preparing a new generation of employees to participate in the Islamic banking sector.

The two-month internship program grants students the opportunity to learn more about the Islamic banking system and its work environment in the bank's many departments through rotation, enabling the students to gain hands on experience by closely monitoring the staff and attending several educational lectures covering many areas and topics of Islamic banking. The internship also aims to assist students in enriching their resumes and to be well prepared for future interviews.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Fatimah Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at KHCB said 'It's our great pleasure to contribute in the training and preparation of our future leaders by conducting such specialized programs, which deliver on all aspects of Islamic banking. Conducting such initiatives reflects the bank's deep belief of investing in potentials and capabilities that can create great success and huge achievements. KHCB constantly strives to improve and enable its professionals to excel and outshine.'

'Our training programs come in line with KHCB's policy of empowering and supporting the different educational institutions through offering different types of training programs to its senior students. The program focuses on introducing students to the market needs and giving them a glimpse of the real workforce and environment to prepare them to join banking and financial institutions in the future and play an influential role in supporting our Kingdom's economic development.' she added.

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:27:05 UTC
