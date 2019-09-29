Log in
News : Companies
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : Obtains the PCI DSS Certificate

09/29/2019 | 04:03am EDT

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently obtained the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) Certification.

The certification came as a result of the Bank's compliance with regulations & commitment to the application of the latest standards in cardholder security and confidentiality across all types of cards through banking transactions, in line with the Central Bank of Bahrain's directives.

The bank's reception of this certificate after a thorough audit by SISA Information Security W.L.L., one of the specialised companies that is accredited by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). SISA has conducted extensive tests on the Bank's IT systems and networks, to ensure the application and execution of the best information security solutions.

Ms. Nada Mohamed Abdulrahman, Head of Information Technology at KHCB, received the certificate from Mr. Dharshan Shanthamurthy of SISA Information Security Worldwide, in the presence of Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Offer of KHCB, Mr. Mahdi Abdulnabi Mohammed, Deputy General Manager of KHCB's Support Services, and members of the Bank's IT & Delivery Channels Teams who worked hard in making this success possible.

On this occasion, Mr. Algosaibi expressed his pride in the bank's reception of this certificate as a result of the constant efforts, hard work and cooperation between the bank's different departments. Mr. Algosaibi also stressed KHCB's commitment to clients' data security and how the bank spares no effort in pursuing the goal of ensuring that all the elements of the work environment are aligned to protect clients' data across all platforms and applications, especially in light of the tremendous technological advancement and the challenges accompanying it.

Mr. Algosaibi added that this certificate would undoubtedly strengthen the existing confidence of clients as well as international institutions and bodies in the bank's various electronic services, mainly the electronic payment processes.

On his part, Mr. Shanthamurthy stated: 'Maintaining such an exhaustive international benchmark is not a one-off activity but an ongoing process and the bank has now laid an excellent foundation to be vigilant and protect client data & electronic payments. When organizations go through the time and expense of achieving such coveted compliance, we understand how much they value the security of their client data.'

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 08:02:00 UTC
