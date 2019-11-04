Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : ‘KHCB' Golden Sponsor of the 14th AAOIFI World Bank Conference

As part of its commitment to support the efforts of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), dedicated to organise specialised scientific conferences that aim to develop the Islamic banking and financial movement, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in Bahrain, has participated as a golden sponsor of the 14th AAOIFI World Bank Conference, which commenced in Bahrain on November 3rd, 2019, under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and in cooperation with the World Bank Group.

The annual conference is held this year under the theme 'Revolutionary Changes in Global Islamic Finance Ecosystem: Need for Governance, Standardisation and Regulatory Support'. It includes six panel discussions that highlights several topics, such as the revision of AAOIFI's financial accounting standards project, methods of overcoming the regulatory challenges posed by technology disruptions, addressing financial intermediation disorders based on unregulated technology, and the need for Shari'a rules and governance mechanisms in block chain-based smart contracts. The topics also include issues of investment screening and purification of capital gains, opportunities and challenges of Islamic crowdfunding. The conference hosted a selection of decision makers and experts in the financial industry, as well as a prominent group of owners of virtue, Islamic scholars, senior representatives from Central Banks, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, legal firms, higher education institutions and the media.

KHCB's sponsorship of the conference comes to reflect the bank's appreciation of AAOIFI's constant endeavours to organise this conference to exchange ideas and experiences that will contribute to the growth and development of the Islamic Financing sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, CEO of KHCB, stated 'Our sponsorship of this event represents our keenness and commitment to support all the efforts dedicated to the development of the banking sector in general, and the Islamic banking sector in particular, as it is important to enable this vital sector to keep abreast of the latest international developments, such as the rapid digital transformation in the provision of services. To have this large number of stakeholders in the Islamic Financing sector under one roof, demonstrates the importance of this conference and the objectives it seeks to achieve.'