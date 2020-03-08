Log in
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : ‘KHCB' launches its new ‘Tap & Go' Cards

03/08/2020 | 04:08am EDT

As part of its commitment to provide a contemporary banking experience to its valuable clients, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the launch of its Contactless Debit and Credit Cards with the 'Tap & Go' feature, making shopping experiences faster, easier and safer. This move comes in line with the Bank's constant pursuit of providing its clients with innovative and modern products and services that form a valuable addition to its Retail Banking Services.

The new card works by swiping it near a Point of Sale 'PoS' or ATM that that comes with NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology, and the deduction process will be automatically done without the need of entering a PIN Number or swiping it through the device, creating a faster and easier banking experience. This feature is available worldwide at many stores including retail stores, restaurants, transport stations and more.

Commenting on the new service, KHCB's Acting Head of Delivery Channels & Cards Mr. Ebrahim Khalil Al Awadhi stated that the launch of the new cards comes in line with the efforts dedicated by the Bank to grants its clients swift and safe banking services that provide them with a new level of banking experiences to meet their aspirations.

Commenting further, Mr. Al Awadhi said: 'The Bank has commenced issuing the new cards to its clients for new accounts or through card renewals, as the Bank provides an immediate issuance service for Debit Cards at all of its branches, where the cards are issued within a short period of time after submitting the application, so that clients are not required to visit the branch again to receive the new card.'

For more information about the new cards, please contact KHCB's Call Centre on 17 540054, or visit any of the bank's branches located across the Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 08:07:02 UTC
