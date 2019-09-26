Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Khamenei says Iran should give up hope of European help against U.S. sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:47am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday European countries were unlikely to help Iran against U.S. sanctions, and Tehran "should give up all hope" in that regard, according to his official website.

Britain, France and Germany, parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have tried to set up a trade mechanism to barter humanitarian and food goods with Iran after the United States withdrew from the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions. But the mechanism is still not operational.

Iran has repeatedly said it will ramp up its nuclear activities unless the European countries do more to protect its economy from the impact of the U.S. sanctions.

"Despite their promises, the Europeans have practically adhered to America's sanctions and have not taken any action and are unlikely to do anything for the Islamic Republic in the future. So one should give up all hope on Europeans," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

"There should be no trust in countries that have held the banner of hostility to (Iran's) Islamic system, led by the United States and some European countries, because they are openly hostile to the Iranian people," Khamenei said.

"The road to interaction and negotiations is open to all countries other than America and the Zionist regime (Israel)," Khamenei told members of a powerful clerical body.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) -0.21% 3.8271 End-of-day quote.-6.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aEuro zone rescue fund to stop issuing bonds in euros under English law
RE
11:18aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Trust in Business Forum, 1-2 October 2019, Paris - open to media
PU
11:18aDAVID SCHWEIKERT : Schweikert, Schneider Question U.S Trade Representative about Tariffs on imports of Steel and Aluminum from Israel
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aGOV. JUSTICE : U.S. Dept. of Labor awards additional $1 million to West Virginia for continuing employment and training services for laid off coal miners
PU
11:13aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall As Trump Impeachment Inquiry Stays In The Spotlight
DJ
11:11aLocal officials in 31 U.S. states write to McDonald's on sexual harassment
RE
11:08aUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN MADISON : Randy Shaver helped farmers learn to make more milk per acre
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group