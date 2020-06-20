Log in
Khawaja Holdings : Begins Expansion After Success in Indian Market

06/20/2020

Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, plans to expand its operations in the Indian market by providing its services to new industries.

Khawaja Holdings is owned by an Indian dynasty family and led by its heir, Ahmad Khawaja. The company has primarily thrived in the real estate market and has seen success year upon year.

Ahmad Khawaja and Khawaja Holdings plan to immediately explore other industries apart from real estate and take on new investments/partnerships. Khawaja Holdings is interested in corporations, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, and even trademarks, stocks, and patents.

“We are thankful to see a moment where we are open to even more expansion. Japan Post, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase… we want to pursue similar ventures, and we have the team and infrastructure in place to do it,” Ahmad Khawaja says.

The Khawaja dynasty is comprised of a long lineage of successful businessman. Ahmad Khawaja wants to adapt the morals and ethics of his Indian bloodline into the growth of the company.

Ahmad Khawaja added, “We will soon announce more of what is to come and what Khawaja Holdings has in store for the near future.”

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.


