Khawaja Holdings : Will Open New Doors in Malaysia

Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, will open a new office to do business in Malaysia as part of their new global expansion plan.

Malaysia’s growing market bears great opportunities for new and growing businesses. Khawaja Holdings aims to assist these businesses and invest in their success.

“We want Malaysian businesses to reach their full potential, and we’re happy to partner to help make this a reality,” says Ahmad Khawaja – CEO of Khawaja Holdings.

Khawaja Holdings is led by Indian dynasty family heir, Ahmad Khawaja. His recent growth plan has invoked global expansion in multiple continents to widen the footprint of the company.

Ahmad Khawaja says that their research shows “a focus on growing industries such as home goods including furniture and appliances.”

He added that there are many new startups in “fashion, beauty, electronics, sports, and other hobbies.” This will be industries of focus, and Khawaja Holdings will potentially invest in these types of companies.

With many relationships already in the region, Khawaja Holdings is excited to partner with Malaysian entrepreneurs and begin their new Malaysian venture.

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

