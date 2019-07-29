Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Khazanah, Temasek to sell part of joint Singapore property for about $1.2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A joint venture between Malaysia sovereign wealth fund Khazanah and Singapore state investor Temasek is selling the office and retail units of its DUO property development in Singapore, it said late on Monday.

The joint venture named M+S Pte Ltd will sell all the shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ophir-Rochor Commercial Pte Ltd, worth S$1.575 billion ($1.15 billion) to Allianz Real Estate and private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners.

Khazanah earlier this year unveiled a plan to deliver more cash to the government by pruning its stakes in non-strategic assets and dialing back its offshore presence, while Temasek posted the smallest portfolio rise in three years for 2018 as divestment value exceeded investments.

The sale announced in a statement on Monday includes DUO Tower, an office block with 20 floors worth of prime Grade-A office space, and DUO Galleria, with 56,000 square feet of retail space located right outside the city-state's financial district.

M+S still owns Andaz Singapore, a 5-star hotel operated by Hyatt occupying the top 15 floors of DUO Tower as well as the 660 premium residential units.

M+S also owns Singapore's Marina One, a development comprising 1.88 million sq ft of office space with tenants including Facebook, 140,000 sq ft in retail space and luxury apartments.

Owned 60:40 by Khazanah and Temasek respectively, M+S was set up in June 2011 to develop the two projects in Singapore.

($1 = 1.3698 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.38% 212.95 Delayed Quote.21.59%
FACEBOOK -1.91% 195.94 Delayed Quote.49.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen little changed as BOJ holds, spotlight shifts to Fed meeting
RE
11:46pHuawei's China smartphone market share jumps as rivals lose ground - Canalys
RE
11:40pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:39pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:38pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:37pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:16pKhazanah, Temasek to sell part of joint Singapore property for about $1.2 billion
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBank of Japan keeps policy steady, warns of easing if price goal threatened
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group