Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Khoros : Announces the Launch of Khoros : Bot to Improve Agent Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:44pm EST

New solution will integrate with messaging channels and facilitate better care engagement

Khoros, the global leader in customer engagement software, today announced the launch of Khoros Bot, a new chatbot technology to create better experiences for customers and agents. Khoros Bot is an addition to Khoros Care — an intelligent solution to help brands serve and resolve customers’ needs on their digital channel of choice — and further extends the company’s leadership in automation and AI strategy.

Customer Service and Contact Center leaders need an efficient way to manage growing digital volume while improving customers’ experience (the number one goal of most contact center leaders in 2020, according to Strategic Contact’s survey). Chatbots — like Khoros Bot — are a logical answer, but to be effective, bots require a smart strategy.

“As customer service leaders grow their digital contact center, AI is a must-have,” said Mike Betzer, general manager of Khoros Care. “With Khoros Bot, you can be smart about handling digital volume without jeopardizing your customers’ experience, and we’re excited to unveil it for our customers.”

Khoros Care flexibly integrates with Khoros Bot — and any bot provider(s) — to facilitate resolution reporting and conversation continuity between agents and bots across a broad set of messaging channels — including in-app messaging, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Twitter DM, among others. By automating predictable parts of the customer conversation, enterprises can shorten time to first response, deliver better customer experiences, and free agents to focus on resolving complex issues.

Khoros Bot is ready-to-use and can be deployed within weeks for many critical customer care use cases, including:

  • Welcome Chatbot: Greet consumers, indicate support hours, or offer expected speed-of-answer.
  • Triage Chatbot: Do upfront legwork to determine consumer intent, gather initial information, and hand off context to agents for faster resolution.
  • Top Issue Chatbot: Fully automate resolution for the top volume drivers.
  • Conversation Management Chatbot: Automate select workflows (such as make a payment, track a shipment, etc.) across conversations.

Getting a successful bot initiative off the ground (or re-booting an existing initiative) should involve thoughtful cross-functional planning and analysis, which is why Khoros also offers expert guidance on bot strategy through Khoros Strategic Services. Working as an extension of your team, Strategic Services creates the right plan for bots to best represent your brand to customers and deliver ROI, including:

  • Volume driver analyses to identify common patterns and which conversations can be automated.
  • Toolkit creation with brand voice, implementation workflows, and agent handoff process recommendations.
  • Post-launch performance audit and optimization.

For more information about Khoros Bot, visit the Khoros Atlas Community here.

ABOUT KHOROS

Khoros, built from Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care, Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout their journey.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Latin America and Africa
BU
01:05pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
01:05pINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : METRO Houston, Texas intends to award an order of well over USD 30 million to init
EQ
01:05pinvitation Annual Results 2019 Media Conference
TE
01:04pThanks To Captain Morgan, 'Morgans' Can Score Free Tickets To Los Angeles Football Club's Match This Weekend
PR
01:03pPETROLIA : Preliminary - non-audited 2019
AQ
01:03pMIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Norfolk
AQ
01:02pISIGN MEDIA : Receives Additional 300 Unit Release from Hi-Tek Media's Original Purchase Order for 1,000 Units for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
01:01pEIMSKIP : Results for the year 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group