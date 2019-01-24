Log in
Kia Motors : America Posts Best-Ever 2018 Certified Pre-Owned and Branded Products Program Sales

01/24/2019 | 02:24am EST

Award-winning CPO Program Stands out From the Competition with 2.0-percent Increase Year-over-Year

  • Sportage and Forte set sales records with 9,420 and 9,233 vehicles sold, respectively
  • Kia's diverse lineup of vehicles continue to reach a broad segment of consumers

Kia Motors America (KMA) announces record 2018 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales with 76,895 vehicles sold. Kia's F&I also soared to new heights with a record number of branded products sold. Kia's popular Sportage and Forte helped drive the brand's sales with double-digit gains.

'2018 was a standout year for Kia with sales of Sportage and Forte climbing to new heights,' said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, KMA. 'Kia's CPO program continues to give consumers an added piece of mind when purchasing pre-owned.'

Autodata's 2018 CPO retail sales report confirms that when it comes to pre-owned vehicles Kia continues to stand out for the crowd with a 2.0-percent increase year-over-year.

'With transaction prices reaching all-time highs, CPO vehicles offer a great value right now for car shoppers who want something newer,' said Ivan Drury, Edmunds senior manager of industry analysis. 'Dealers will have a record number of off-lease vehicles coming back to lots this year, which means buyers will have more CPO choices than ever.'

KMA's CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and requires a meticulous 164-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage. Whether it's the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

Disclaimer

KIA Motors Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 07:23:02 UTC
