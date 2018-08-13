Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kia Motors : Showcases Next-Generation Separated Sound Zone Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:19am CEST

SSZ technology creates and controls the acoustic fields of the car, allowing the driver and each passenger to hear isolated sounds. The many speakers installed in the vehicle feature technology that uses scientific principles to reduce or increase audio levels of sound waves. This negates the overlap of sounds being heard in each seat, creating the same effect as current noise cancellation systems, but without the need for headphones.

'Customers in the autonomous navigation era will demand increasingly customizable entertainment options within their vehicles, which includes technological innovations such as the Separated Sound System.' says Kang-duck Ih, Research Fellow at Kia's NVH Research Lab. 'I hope by providing drivers and passengers with tailored, independent audio spaces, they will experience a more comfortable and entertaining transportation environment.'

People's musical tastes vary, so some passengers choose to use headphones during a journey to isolate their audio stream, but this also creates an unnecessary social barrier when interacting with other passengers. When travelling in a vehicle equipped with next-generation SSZ technology, each passenger can connect their smartphone via Bluetooth and listen to their own music without interference from, or interfering with other passenger's audio streams.

When the SSZ is utilized, hands-free phone calls can also be isolated to individual passengers, ensuring privacy when having important phone conversations on the move.

Furthermore, this ground-breaking technology can eliminate unnecessary sounds for the passenger, but provide them for the driver. Navigation sounds, or various alerts allow the driver to focus on controlling the vehicle, while the SSZ system isolates these sounds, maintaining a quiet area for the other passengers. This has a particularly strong application for drivers with a sleeping child in the vehicle.

SSZ technology has been in development since 2014, and the completed mass production system is expected to be ready for installation in vehicles within one to two years.

Disclaimer

KIA Motors Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 01:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aStealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced
AC
04:28aMACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
BU
04:24aAlabama’s Clent Davis Wins Professional Bass Fishing’s 2018 Forrest Wood Cup
GL
04:23aBUWOG : Vonovia's Cash Compensation For BUWOG Minority Shareholders Set At EUR 29.05/shr
AQ
04:22aHedging against rate risks expected
AQ
04:22aCOMING SOON : Duel of fuel, non-fuel revenues as apps change game
AQ
04:21aCHUBB : CEO on the Problem With Government Flood Insurance
DJ
04:20aMANCHESTER UNITED : Champions Manchester City are impressive winners at Arsenal
AQ
04:20aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 10 August 2018
PU
04:18aINTELLECT DESIGN ARENA : Phillips Consulting introduces intellect digital banking solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
4Oil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.