Kia Motors : teams up with K-Pop phenomenon BLACKPINK

01/03/2019 | 04:34am CET
  • Kia to serve as title sponsor for BLACKPINK's 2019 World Tour
  • Partnership with YouTube's most subscribed girl group to help Kia establish closer connection to the younger generation
  • Kia to offer experiential activities, including send-off eventat worldwide concerts including 7 cities in Asia
  • First of many K-Pop partnerships to be announced by Kia in 2019

Kia Motors Corporation today announces a new partnership with all-female K-Pop supergroup BLACKPINK, serving as the title sponsor for the group's 2019 World Tour.

BLACKPINK is a multinational four-member act that made its debut in 2016 under K-Pop powerhouse YG Entertainment, and has the world's most subscribed girl group channel on YouTube today.

In partnership with BLACKPINK, Kia is seeking to establish a closer connection to the younger generation through a new K-Pop-inspired outreach campaign. As the title sponsor of the group's first-ever World Tour, Kia will hold a series of experiential events throughout the duration of the tour, giving local fans the opportunity to meet their favorite K-Pop stars face-to-face. The World Tour runs from January 2019 on a global scale including 7 cities in Asia such as Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Kia plans to engage customers through SNS channels campaigns and offer exclusive chances to participate in send-off events during which they can meet members of BLACKPINK in-person and receive gifts like signed CDs.

Kia will also provide vehicles to support BLACKPINK during the World Tour while also featuring the Stinger performance sedan alongside BLACKPINK members in special promotional videos.

Kia will also operate special exhibition booths at each stop on the tour calendar where it will display its newest vehicles and present exclusive photo zones for a more engaging customer experience..

'Kia sits alongside K-Pop as one of Korea's most successful global exports, and BLACKPINK is a perfect fit for our brand. BLACKPINK is one of the most dynamic, stylish and popular music acts in the world today, and this partnership gives Kia a unique platform to engage with a young, trendy audience in several of our most important growth and volume markets,' said Yong-Won Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Kia Motors Corporation.

'While Kia is well-known for its sports marketing initiatives, engaging with popular culture will help the brand further maximize our exposure to a younger generation. Our K-Pop partnerships will enable music fans to experience the quality and design of our cars and enjoy the cutting-edge technology that they offer,' added the CMO.

The partnership with BLACKPINK is the first in a series of collaborations Kia will announce with K-Pop superstars this year as the brand seeks to engage with music fans. In the coming months, the company will announce additional collaborations with various K-POP artists.

Kia will create a dedicated Instagram account(@kia_onbeat)and a new digital platform to notify Kia customers and global K-Pop fans of new content and headlines from the Korean music industry - the fastest-growing in the world. These channels will offer exclusive access to collaborative content between Kia and K-Pop artists and will be the first place to hear about various fan promotion events.

Disclaimer

KIA Motors Corporation published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:33:07 UTC
