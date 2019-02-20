Kiana Announces New Migration Program for Euclid Analytics Customers

Kiana Analytics, Inc., the IoPSec™ (Internet of Persons for Security)
solutions company that provides proximity and physical security services
to organizations worldwide, today announced its new Euclid Migration
Program, a limited-time program developed to help Euclid Analytics
customers seamlessly and cost-effectively migrate to Kiana’s patented
framework.
The Euclid Migration Program consists of four major elements:
-
Free Jumpstart – Euclid customers will receive a free, no
obligation workshop to develop a strategic migration plan. The outcome
will be the scope, resources and budget required while reducing the
risk of moving forward.
-
Replacement Licenses – Euclid customers will be able to
purchase the appropriate replacement licenses, and receive one year of
maintenance and support free.
-
Free Professional Services – Kiana’s professional services team
will support and configure Kiana solution and will help bring
customer’s system into production.
-
Quick Time to Value – Kiana is committed to getting the new
system ready to go into production after the official kickoff of the
migration project.
Next Generation Digitalization
Kiana’s platform improves business profitability by magnifying foot
traffic, enhancing visitor engagement, optimizing staff planning, and
analyzing visitor behavior. In addition to covering your services today,
Kiana future-proofs your network for security, employee management and
VIP services, all while using your existing network infrastructure.
-
KianaSecure for
physical safety and security
-
KianaEngage for
proximity services
-
Supports Cisco Meraki, Aironet, HPE Aruba and other WiFi Access Points
-
Integrated with Smart lights, Beacons and Digital Signage
To learn more about this program, visit Kiana online at: https://kiana.io/euclid-analytics-migration/,
call 800-961-4522 or email info@kiana.io
About Kiana
Kiana strengthens
physical safety and security, optimizes operations and delivers
proximity solutions to understand visitor behavior at physical locations
worldwide. Corporate campuses, event venues, transportation hubs and
shopping malls use Kiana’s patented device detection capabilities and
cloud-based software. Founded in 2013, Kiana Analytics is a
fast-growing, GDPR-compliant company with offices in Silicon Valley and
Germany. www.kiana.io
Kiana and IoPSec are registered trademarks of Kiana Analytics, Inc.
All rights reserved. All other company and product names may
be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220006014/en/