Kiana Announces New Migration Program for Euclid Analytics Customers

02/20/2019 | 06:54pm EST

Kiana’s program allows Euclid customers to protect their investment in WiFi Analytics, enhancing their visibility to detect both logged and unlogged devices, and to leverage for safety and security

Kiana Analytics, Inc., the IoPSec™ (Internet of Persons for Security) solutions company that provides proximity and physical security services to organizations worldwide, today announced its new Euclid Migration Program, a limited-time program developed to help Euclid Analytics customers seamlessly and cost-effectively migrate to Kiana’s patented framework.

The Euclid Migration Program consists of four major elements:

  • Free Jumpstart – Euclid customers will receive a free, no obligation workshop to develop a strategic migration plan. The outcome will be the scope, resources and budget required while reducing the risk of moving forward.
  • Replacement Licenses – Euclid customers will be able to purchase the appropriate replacement licenses, and receive one year of maintenance and support free.
  • Free Professional Services – Kiana’s professional services team will support and configure Kiana solution and will help bring customer’s system into production.
  • Quick Time to Value – Kiana is committed to getting the new system ready to go into production after the official kickoff of the migration project.

Next Generation Digitalization

Kiana’s platform improves business profitability by magnifying foot traffic, enhancing visitor engagement, optimizing staff planning, and analyzing visitor behavior. In addition to covering your services today, Kiana future-proofs your network for security, employee management and VIP services, all while using your existing network infrastructure.

  • KianaSecure for physical safety and security
  • KianaEngage for proximity services
  • Supports Cisco Meraki, Aironet, HPE Aruba and other WiFi Access Points
  • Integrated with Smart lights, Beacons and Digital Signage

To learn more about this program, visit Kiana online at: https://kiana.io/euclid-analytics-migration/, call 800-961-4522 or email info@kiana.io

About Kiana

Kiana strengthens physical safety and security, optimizes operations and delivers proximity solutions to understand visitor behavior at physical locations worldwide. Corporate campuses, event venues, transportation hubs and shopping malls use Kiana’s patented device detection capabilities and cloud-based software. Founded in 2013, Kiana Analytics is a fast-growing, GDPR-compliant company with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. www.kiana.io

Kiana and IoPSec are registered trademarks of Kiana Analytics, Inc. All rights reserved. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
